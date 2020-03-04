bri super tuesday

Super tuesday hd-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner super tues:super tuesday team coverage it is super tuesday - a pivotal day in the race for the democratic presidential nomination.

We have team coverage - as voters across our area make this important decision.

/ lowerthirdbanner super tues:difference between a primary and caucus it's been almost 30 years since minnesota last had a presidential primary.

I'm kimt news three's calyn thompson in saint paul with the difference between a primary and a caucus.

Lowerthirdbanner:will the sunny skies stick around?

Weve had some warm and sunny days, but does this stick around?

I have the answer coming up nashville tornadoes tz-vo-1 nashville tornadoes tz-vo-2 a tornado tears through nashville tennessee - leaving several dead.

We'll show you the widespread devestation in the popular tourist town.

/ good afternoon- i'm amy fleming.

Pedestrian hit hd-vo-4 pedestrian hit hd-vo-3 a man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in rochester.

Kimt news three first at four starts right now.

/ welcome-rdr-2 good afternoon and thank you for joining us for kimt news three first at four.

I'm raquel hellman./ super tuesday-stinger-1 team coverage super tues-vo-2 team coverage super tues-vo-3 voters in fourteen states are hitting the polls on this super tuesday - deciding who they want to be the democratic presidential nominee.

Team coverage super tues-vo-1 we'll have team coverage.

Reporters annalise johnson, isabella basco and nick kruszalnicki from across the area.

And calyn thompson is in saint paul.

/ dfl chair interview-stinger-2 dfl chair interview-stinger-3 we start with calyn - this is the first time in nearly thirty years minnesota is having a presidential primary.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with the democratic- farmer-labor party chairman just a couple of hours ago.

Dfl chair interview-stinger-4 dfl chair interview-stinger-5 she joins us now live in st.

Paul.

Calyn - what are the big differences between a caucus and a primary?xxx live dfl chair interview-live vo-2 raquel - this has been a welcome change for those here at the d-f-l headquarters... as they say the primary will allow more opportunities for people to have their voices heard.

Dfl chair interview-vo-1 dfl chair interview-live vo-4 if you remember - it was just one month ago when the iowa caucuses were held.

After all the chaos ensued from technology issues... d-f-l chairman ken martin tells me he's pleased minnesota made the switch.xxx dfl chair interview-sot-1 dfl chair interview-live sot-4 thank god it's now administered by the state of minnesota and not the party.

Because parties, it's really hard for parties.

We are in the business of trying to elect people to office, not to administer an election dfl chair interview-live sot-3 voters in minnesota have until 8 o'clock tonight to cast their votes at their polling place.

Live in saint paul- calyn thompson kimt news 3.

/ / dfl chair interview-tag-2 minnesota is one of fourteen states holding primary presidential primaries as part of super tuesday.

We'll have team coverage throughout this entire newscast.

/ developing story pedestrian crash-vo-2 we're following a developing story out of rochester - where a man is in critical condition after being hit by a car this morning.

Pedestrian crash-vo-1 pedestrian crash-vo-3 it happened at the intersection of 7th street northwest and 6th avenue.

Police say- a vehicle being driven by a 60- year-old woman hit a 60-year-old man who was in the street.

He was taken to saint mary's hospital.

His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

/ lowerthirdtalent courtesy:developing story amy fleming [email protected] coverage you can count on new developments in one of the biggest drug busts in southeast minnesota history.

The man charged in the case learns his fate.

Meth bust-grxvo-4 thirty year old steven lindquist is sentenced to seventeen years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute meth.

Meth bust-vbox-1 meth bust-grxvo-5 just take a look at these pictures of the drugs.

Authorities found 55 pounds of meth in southwest rochester last year.

That much meth has a street value of about 300-thousand dollars.

Meth bust-grxvo-6 24 year old tiffany gauthier was sentenced to five years in prison for her role in distributing the drugs.

/ it's another beautiful day across our area.

And it's almost too good to be true.

I'm joined now by kimt stormteam three meteorologist sean macaday.

/ / first look at wx-main-5 today: am flurries, breezy, mix of sun & clouds highs: near 40 winds: w 10-20, gusts near 30 mph tonight: scattered wintry mix lows: mid 20s winds: w 5-10 mph wednesday: am mix, gradual clearing highs: near 40 winds: nw s 5-10 mph wednesday night: mostly cloudy, chance for light precip lows: mid 20s winds: w 5-10 mph it's a skill that can help you in many areas of your life.xxx now - local students who are proficient in two languages could get some college credits - for free.

I'm finding out how.

/ fire drill tz-natvo-1 fire drill tz-natvo-3 it's training that will help save lives.

We'll take you to this training - where rochester firefighters are learning how to keep you safe.

/ nashville tornadoes-vo-4 a state of disaster has been declared in tennessee - after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through parts of the state - including nashville's recently developed downtown.

At least 22 people are dead.

Nashville tornadoes-vo-1 nashville tornadoes-vo-5 these horrifying images reveal the extent of the damage left behind in central tennessee - where shocked residents are trying to pick of the pieces.

At least one twister tore through downtown nashville in the middle of the night - damaging an airport - leveling buildings - and tearing off roofs.xxx nashville tornadoes-sotvo-1 i just heard chaos, loud noises, everything just ripping apart really.

The roof fell down right behind us.

The tornadoes also uprooted powerlines - leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity.

Search teams are now going door to door looking for those still missing.

Schools in nashville are closed for the day.

Voters in the state are being allow to cast their ballot at other super tuesday polling locations because of storm damage.

/ sean tornado-toss-2 kimt stormteam three meteorologist sean macaday is looking into this deadly tornado outbreak.

In the studio he joins us now with more - sean?xxx sean tornado-live-1 sean tornado-live-2 tornadoes ripped across tennessee as people slept early tuesday, shredding at least 140 buildings and killing at least 22 people.

Authorities described painstaking efforts to find survivors in piles of rubble and wrecked basements as the death toll climbed.

Language seals-sotvo-2 we know college is very expensive.

Students in austin could soon have the opportunity to get free credits - if they're proficient in two languages.xxx language seals-sotvo-1 language seals-sotvo-3 it demonstrates to our students that this is something that the district feels is valuable and is a valuable skill to have.

Language seals-sotvo-2 we know college is very expensive.

Students in austin could soon have the opportunity to get free credits - if they're proficient in two languages.xxx language seals-sotvo-1 language seals-sotvo-3 it demonstrates to our students that this is something that the district feels is valuable and is a valuable skill to have.

Language seals-sotvo-4 the district is working to implement minnesota bilingual and multilingal seals and world language proficiency certificates.

Students who earn these would get some free credits at minnesota state colleges and universities.

I'll be giving you a closer look at how it works - and how it will help students - coming up a little later in this newscast.

/ super tuesday tz-sotvo-1 lowerthirdbanner super tues:democratic race for president is heating up you don't have to win states you have to win delegates the democratic race for president is heating up.

How the remaning candidates are trying to earn your vote.

/ / / / voter privacy concerns-live-2 are you skipping out on today's primaries?

I'm kimt news three's annalise johnson with the privacy concerns voters have.

/ / wx tease-wx cntr-4 weather: and guess what?

This weekend we could see temps in the 50s!

I have more on the gorgeous weekend after the break your full stormteam 3 forecast is coming up next.

Lowerthirdmc live eye: sunny skies and breezy winds are making it feel like spring.

I'm joined now by kimt stormteam three meteorologist sean macaday.

Sean what is the rest of the week looking like?

/ / / weather-main-4 today: am flurries, breezy, mix of sun & clouds highs: near 40 winds: w 10-20, gusts near 30 mph tonight: scattered wintry mix lows: mid 20s winds: w 5-10 mph wednesday: am mix, gradual clearing highs: near 40 winds: nw s 5-10 mph wednesday night: mostly cloudy, chance for light precip lows: mid 20s winds: w 5-10 mph live fire drill-intro-2 firefighters are constantly training for all types of dangerous situations in preparation for the worst.

Today the rochester fire department is training in a new location.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe takes us to rochester community and technical college to give us an inside look.

On the scene live fire drill-llpkg-1 live fire drill-llpkg-6 all 24 rochester fire department crews are getting to experience live fire training in a commercial building.

It's something the department tells me firefighters aren't able to do very often.

Live fire drill-llpkg-8 nats live fire drill-llpkg-3 i'd say we get the opportunity to burn in live structures like this one or two times a year.

Just for various reasons it's becoming more and more difficult to burn in live structures the way that we have today so it's just an incredible opportunity where we can get as close to real life as possible without it being a real emergency.

Live fire drill-llpkg-9 for the first time the fire department has the opportunity to practice live fire training in a soon to be demolished building on rochester community and technical college's campus..

Live fire drill-llpkg-4 it is unique to actually have a commercial building we would consider it's also unique that we can do that and simulate high rise conditions so they can exercise those.

Live fire drill-llpkg-10 firefighters face challenges particularly related to high-rise building fires.

We simulated a 20-story high rise fire on the top floor which we had to basically take what we saw in terms of fire, smoke, evacuations and kind of build up a game plan from there.

The department says while having controlled training environments is helpful..it's especially beneficial for firefighters to train in as close to real world fire conditions as possible.

It's really just allowing crews to operate as a crew, in a real life structure.

Low visibility conditions, actual fire conditions in a structure.

Live fire drill-llpkg-7 this is the final day of a three day period with around 100 firefighters participating.

In rochester jessica bringe kimt news 3 the department also says in a high-rise emergency one of the greatest challenges is the sheer size of the building..

So it's good to practice especially as rochester continues to grow and expand.

/ super tuesday-stinger-1 voter privacy concerns-live vo raquel - i'm here at austin city hall - just one of the city's polling locations.

When people vote this super today - they will pick up either a democrat or republican ballot.

Voter privacy concerns-vo-1 voter privacy concerns-live vo-4 the minnesota gop and dfl parties will have access to this data... they will be able to know which ballot you took - but won't know which candidate on the ballot you voted for.

I spoke to doren kasel who is an election judge at southgate elementary school.

Because minnesota isn't using the caucus model this year - that changed how the parties are able to get this information.xxx voter privacy concerns-sot-1 lowerthird2line super tues:doren kasel election judge basically the parties still wanted to know this information and that is why they agreed or decided to do it this way voter privacy concerns-live sot-3 so what do voters think... are they concerned that people will know which party they voted for?

I spoke to a few people voting in austin this afternoon... we'll hear from them on kimt news 3 at 5.

Live in austin- annalise johnson kimt news 3.

/ / / voter privacy concerns-tag-3 thank you annalise.

Minnesota legislators were working on several bills that would prevent this information from being shared with parties... but the legislation was not able to pass one before super tuesday.

/ minnesotans aren't the only ones making this important decision today.

National super tues tz-sotvo-1 lowerthirdbanner super tues:biggest voting day of primary season millions are casting ballots from coast to coast.

Kimt news three's george mallet is keeping a close eye on the biggest day of voting season.

He'll be joining us to break it all down.

/ corona virus tz-vo-1 corona virus tz-vo-2 the coronavirus death toll rises as the trump administration faces harsh criticism for its delayed response.

We're looking into the efforts being made to protect the people and the u-s economy.

/ super tuesday-stinger-1 super tuesday-intro-2 millions of americans are casting their ballots in today's super tuesday primary contests.

Former vice president joe biden is hoping to capitalize on his big south carolina win and wave of new endorsements, but senator bernie sanders says he's still the best candidate to win the white house.

Kimt news three's george mallet is watching the national political story unfold and joins us with more - george?xxx super tuesday-bmintro-4 super tuesday-bmintro-3 and raquel---- bernie sanders believed he was the best candidate to represent the democratic party four years ago too.

But, sanders is a self-described democratic socialist and the democratic party faithful are terrified sanders at the top of the ticket would result in down ballot carnage including the loss of the house.

That's one reason party moderates are rallying around the former vice president.xxx super tuesday-pkg-1 super tuesday-pkg-2 super tuesday-pkg-3 joe biden is spending today in the state with the most delegates at stake - california- "we love you, too!"

The former vice president won endorsements from three former presidential hopefuls on the eve of super tuesday.

"get one, bernie?"

Senator bernie sanders.cast his ballot in vermont this morning.

Heading into super tuesday sanders leads in delegates.and polls in state's with the biggest prizes.

Super tuesday-pkg-4 democratic presidential candidate "we have the grassroots movement, all over this country, up to now we have knocked on i believe some two million doors all across this country from maine to california."

Super tuesday-pkg-5 "i admire bernie very much, and i think that he has the best shot at getting the current president out of the office."

Super tuesday-pkg-6 "after seeing who was left, i felt like joe biden was our safe bet."

Super tuesday-pkg-7 but gambling big, billionaire mike bloomberg skipped earlier contests and bet solely on super tuesday..

Now he's already in florida -- which votes later this month.

Super tuesday-pkg-8 presidential candidate "you don't have to win states you have to win delegates.

Do you want a contested convention?

Well, i don't think that i can win any other way."

Super tuesday-pkg-9 senator elizabeth warren's best shot is also a contested convention.

She voted in massachusetts -- this morning... super tuesday-pkg-10 presidential candidate i'm here today because i believe in you."

Super tuesday-pkg-11 she spends the evening in michigan... which votes next week.

Super tuesday-bmtag-2 super tuesday-bmtag-3 it is all but certain that bernie sanders will come out of tonight with a lead in delegates--- millions of people in california participated in early voting where sanders is immensely popular.

The question is whether that sanders lead is fifty delegates or hundreds of delegates.

If you are a freshman congress person in a swing district--- that could go red or blue---- you want joe biden at the top of the ticket not bernie sanders.

And george--- the wildcard in all of this continues to be mike bloomberg.

He has spent more than 233- million-dollars on super tuesday ads -- about 10 times the amount of money spent by the biden, sanders, and warren campaigns combined.

Coronavirus update-vo-2 the coronavirus has now infected more than 90- thousand people worldwide - and killed more than 31-hundred.

And the numbers are climbing here in the u-s - with the official count now up to 108 cases and at least eight deaths.

Coronavirus update-vo-1 coronavirus update-vo-3 washington state remains the epicenter of the nation's coronavirus outbreak.

At least eight people have died there - most of them from this kirkland nursing home outside seattle.

Health officials say a vaccine still a year and a half away.xxx coronavirus update-sot-1 coronavirus update-sotvo-2 when we hear talk about a vaccine's going to be ready in a couple of months.

It won't be ready to be deployed.

It's going to take awhile coronavirus update-sotvo-3 the federal reserve announced an emergency interest rate cut to support the economy - but it failed to stop the stock market from another dramatic drop.

The cdc says most cases of the virus are mild - but that judging from china's experience - about sixteen percent may result in more serious illness.

/ the future has arrived!

Or at least it will later this year..

Self driving bus tz-sotvo-1 self driving bus tz-natvo-2 one of the things the vehicle has to be able to talk to traffic lights so it has to be able to understand is it green or is it red.

Self-driving shuttles that can communicate with traffic lights are headed to downtown rochester.

We'll tell you when you can expect to take a ride.

Absentee votes tz-live-3 many minnesotans are heading to the polls today - but some already cast their vote - absentee.

I'm kimt news three's calyn thompson live in saint paul.

I'm finding out what voter turnout is like so far.

/ weather tease-wx center-4 we have been sitting above average for most of the past week?

Does the trend hold?

I have the answer coming up super tuesday-stinger-1 absentee votes-stinger-2 absentee votes-stinger-3 minnesota is usually a caucus state.

This year - they switched to a presidential primary.

Minnesotans are voting througout the day today - or had the option to vote early or absentee.

Absentee votes-stinger-4 absentee votes-stinger-5 kimt news three's calyn thompson is in saint paul.

She joins us now live.

Calyn?

Live absentee votes-live vo-2 amy - this is something the d-f-l party pushed for in order to allow for more opportunities.

You mentioned absentee - before noon today olmsted county had approximately 35-hundred ballots cast so far... with more arriving throughout the day.

Absentee votes-vo-1 absentee votes-live vo-5 before coming to st.

Paul - i stopped by a polling place in rochester.

It was pretty slow earlier this afternoon... those there working hope participation will ramp up later this evening.xxx absentee votes-sot-1 absentee votes-live sot-4 who knew, it's the first time since '92 that we've had a presidential primary, but typically primaries are pretty low turn out.

Absentee votes-live sot-3 voters in minnesota have until 8 o'clock tonight to cast their votes at their polling place.

Live in saint paul- calyn thompson kimt news 3.

/ / absentee votes-tag-2 thank you calyn.

About a third of all pledged delegates are up for grabs in today's super tuesday contests.

/ i'm joined now by kimt stormteam three meteorologist sean macaday.

Sean what are you tracking?

/ / / / weather with chris-live-9 today: am flurries, breezy, mix of sun & clouds highs: near 40 winds: w 10-20, gusts near 30 mph tonight: scattered wintry mix lows: mid 20s winds: w 5-10 mph wednesday: am mix, gradual clearing highs: near 40 winds: nw s 5-10 mph wednesday night: mostly cloudy, chance for light precip lows: mid 20s winds: w 5-10 mph self driving bus-vo-4 we've got an update on a story we've been following for nearly two years..

The state d-o-t says two driverless shuttle buses will be coming to downtown rochester later this year.

Self driving bus-vo-1 self driving bus-vo-4 we've got an update on a story we've been following for nearly two years..

The state d-o-t says two driverless shuttle buses will be coming to downtown rochester later this year.

Self driving bus-vo-1 self driving bus-vo-7 speaking at minnesota's transportation conference today..

The department says the one- year pilot project is scheduled to begin at the start of the summer.

The self-driving shuttles will circle an 18- square block downtown..

Will carry up to 12 people at a time and operate from nine a-m until 3 p-m.

The department says it's currently waiting on federal regulations to begin installing technology so the shuttles can "talk" with traffic signals.

Self driving bus-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mike kronzer connected &amp; automated vehicle project manager, mndot that communication is regulated by the fcc and there are some issues to work through there.

We have to get some things licensed to make that work.

The project is in partnership with easy-miile..

First transit and the city of rochester.

Mndot says it wants to test the self-driving shuttles in the winter..

Which is why it will be a year-long pilot project.

It's a skill that can help you out in many aspects of your life.xxx language tz-sotvo-1 language tz-sotvo-3 for kids its awesome just to have that skill to be able to speak more than one language how local students could soon be rewarded for being bilingual.

/ art students tz-sotvo-1 lowerthirdbanner:students showcase art "we wanted to do something impactful" students from across north iowa are showcasing their artistic skills.

We're taking a look at some art that's portraying different sides of life live eye tease-live eye-3 here's a live look at highway 52 in rochester where people are on their way to cast their vote.

We'll have the rest of your super tuesday forecast coming up art students-vo-4 it's a work of art that's meant to portray different sides of life.

Art students-vo-1 lowerthird2line:students showcasing art in march clear lake, ia during march - students from across north iowa are showcasing their artistic skills - from paintings to pottery - as part of youth art month at the clear lake arts center.

Juniors whitney finer and abood aljazzar partnered to paint this painting showing relations between the u-s and palestine - abood's native land.xxx art students-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:whitney finer &amp; abood aljazzar juniors, clear lake high school "we wanted to do something impactful, something that symbolizes america and palestine."

Lowerthird2line:students showcasing art in march clear lake, ia during the 3 months they worked on the painting - finer would paint the palestinian side - while abood would paint the american side.

Both would take ideas from each other - and portray bringing about a different perspective compared to both cultures.xxx art students-sot-1 lowerthird2line:whitney finer &amp; abood aljazzar juniors, clear lake high school "when you look at the painting, you see freedom.

The first thing i saw here that's something so cool to live in the united states because there is freedom here."

A free reception will be held this saturday at the arts center from 10 a-m to 4 p-m.

The public is invited.

/ language seals-intro-2 whether it's spanish - french - or maybe something else - most students take a language in school.

But learning a second language - and being proficient in it are not the same.

The austin public school district is working to implement a program that will reward students who are proficient in at least two languages.

I'm finding out how it works.xxx language seals-pkg-1 language seals-pkg-2 yenny ahumada is a spanish teacher at austin high school.

Language seals-pkg-3 "we are in a world that is becoming more and more globalized.

For kids it's awesome just to have that skill to be able to speak more than one language."

Language seals-pkg-4 in this class - the students are native spanish speakers.

They speak both spanish and english - making them good candidates for a program the district is working to implement.

It's called the minnesota bilingual and multilingal seals and world language proficiency certificates.

"it's for students who demonstrate proficiency in more than one language."

Language seals-pkg-5 "so here's how it works.

Students who earn the bilingual or multilingual seal here at austin high school then get free credits at minnesota state colleges and universities."

Language seals-pkg-7 "can you talk to me about the importance of this and the importance in today's day and age of knowing a second language.

Language seals-pkg-6 i think there's a couple different reasons why this is really important.

Number one it is another credential essentially that we can give to our graduates especially those that demonstrate this proficiency.

Language seals-pkg-8 but i think secondly it demonstrates to our students that this is something that the district feels is valuable and that is a valuable skill to have in the workplace to have as well as other places just having this proficiency in more than one language.

And then finally i think it demonstrates for some of our students who are immigrant students who are coming to us with a different language other than english as a native language that we think that holding and developing their native language is also as important as developing their english proficiency as well."

That's exactly what these students in yenny's class are doing - and she says it's setting them up for success.

"when students are able to communicate in more than one language they have that advantage to be able to interact with more than english speakers, more people than native language.

Also when they travel around they can be able to communicate with other people so that's why it's so important for them to be bilingual.

/ in order to get a seal or certificate - students have to go through assessments to show they're proficient in at least two language.

How many free credits at minnesota state colleges and universities they get depends on which one they qualify for.

Language seals-grx-2 a world language proficiency certificate gets students two semesters of credits.

A gold bilingual or multilingual seal gets three semesters per language.

And a platinum bilingual or multilingual seal gets four semesters per language.

The program will be presented to the austin school board at their next meeting which is next monday.

If they vote to approve it - district leaders are hoping to start offering it to the graduating class of 20-20.

/ today people are voicing their preferences for which candidate will best represent their interests.

Voter mos tz-sotvo-1 lowerthirdbanner super tues:voter priorities but i'm also really looking for somebody who's an honest person which political hot topics are driving people to the polls.

Coronavirus travel tz-wpvo-1 coronavirus travel tz-wpvo-2 and it's being called the worst impact on the travel industry since the september eleventh terrorist attacks.

How the coronavirus is impacting the global economy - and what that means for you.

/ weather tease-live-4 these warm temps are going to stick around for the week to come, but i am talking about the chance for snow up ahead.

/ i'm joined now by kimt stormteam three meteorologist sean macday.

Sean what are you tracking?

/ / weather with anchor-main-12 southerly winds last night have brought us another above average day with high temps near 40 degrees.

Attention now turns to a shortwave disturbance that will zip past the upper midwest tonight.

We will likely see snowfall accumulations totaling around 1 inch in a very narrow band centered in parts of northern iowa and possibly parts of freeborn and mower counties.

This snowfall will occur from around 9pm tuesday night through around 3am wednesday morning.

Warm temperatures will persist for at least the next week straight, with mostly sunny conditions though the weekend.

This weekend will sport temps in the 50s!

Today: am flurries, breezy, mix of sun & clouds highs: near 40 winds: w 10-20, gusts near 30 mph tonight: scattered wintry mix lows: mid 20s winds: w 5-10 mph wednesday: am mix, gradual clearing highs: near 40 winds: nw s 5-10 mph wednesday night: mostly cloudy, chance for light precip lows: mid 20s winds: w 5-10 mph thanks sean.

/ / super tuesday-stinger-1 voter mos-vo-2 the big election day isn't until november but voting in primaries is a crucial step to establish the ballot.

Voter mos-vo-1 voter mos-vo-4 we talked to voters in the rochester area about the most important issues driving them to the polls.

Robert banks is a veteran and retired police officer who wants to re- establish balance in government.

Voter mos-sot-1 voter mos-sot-3 my number one issue is the restoring of checks and balances in government, i think that whoever the president may end up being i hope it changes, it's a good thing but i hope that we can at least restore the checks and balances.

The polls were packed when the doors opened.

We'll have results for you tonight in our later broadcasts.

Voter fb poll-grx-2 now that we've heared from voters on the street- we wanted to hear from some of you on social media.

So we put a poll on the kimt news three facebook page.

Voter fb poll-grx-4 let's take a look at the results.

73 of you voted yes- you did make it out to the polls today.

And 181 of you voted no- you did not vote today.

/ / / / coronavirus-stinger-1 coronavirus travel-bmintro-1 coronavirus travel-bmintro-2 as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world-- the impact on travel is growing by the day.

The travel industry is already taking a major financial hit-- but experts say the worst may be ahead.xxx coronavirus travel-pkg-1 coronavirus travel-pkg-3 travel restrictions.... canceled trips... and soaring fears of a pandemic.

The coronavirus scare could be the worst crisis for the travel industry since the september 11 attacks.

Experts say the industry is already taking a huge hit... and it's just the beginning.

A kaiser family foundation survey found one in eight people have already changed their travel plans due to virus concerns.

There's been a sharp drop in travel across the pacific... not just to and from china... but also to other asian countries.

That sharp drop is seen in both leisure and business travel.

Several major conferences are canceled-- including facebook's f-8 conference.

The geneva motor show.... and ironically.... the i-t-b berlin.... the leading trade show for the travel industry itself.

And experts say millions of workers could lose their jobs or have their hours cut... if demand continues to dwindle.

The coronavirus scare is also affecting how some companies are doing business.

With some of them discouraging non-essential travel for employees.

A survey of 400 businesses by the global business travel association-- found nearly half of the businesses have canceled or postponed at least some meetings or travel.

/ coronavirus travel-tag-1 travel is crucial to the global economy.

The industry is responsible for an estimated 319 million jobs - employing one in ten people working on the planet.

And more job losses may be on the horizon.

/ new school tz-vo-2 new school tz-vo-4 a new middle school could be making it's way to rochester soon.

But where will it go?

We'll break down where rochester public schools is consdiering to put it.

/ / / nash tornado tz-live-4 a powerful tornado ripped through metro nashville last night.

I am going to talk a bit about what happened, so stick around new at 4 lowerthirdtalent courtesy:new at 4 amy fleming [email protected] coverage you can count on new at four.

Rochester public schools is now looking at a second location for a new middle school.

New school location-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:new at 4 second location for new middle school rochester, mn this map here on your screen lays out the zones you need to live in to go to the current middle schools in rochester.

The purple area is where the new middle school would go.

Rochester public schools says they previously picked the hart farm site- but now they say they're also looking into building the new school in the northwest part of the city after the city asked them to.

The school district submitted an annexation request in december of 20- 19.

The rochester planning and zoning commission is expected to review that request at its meeting on march 11th.

/ / / developing story nashiville tornado-toss-2 we're learning new developments about the tornado that touched down in tennessee overnight killing several people.

I'm joined now by kimt stormteam three meteorologist sean macaday.

Sean can you break this down?

Nashiville tornado-bigmo-1 nashiville tornado-bigmo-2 tornadoes ripped across tennessee as people slept early tuesday, shredding at least 140 buildings and killing at least 22 people.

Authorities described painstaking efforts to find survivors in piles of rubble and wrecked basements as the death toll climbed.

One twister caused severe damage across a 10-mile stretch of downtown nashville, wrecking businesses and homes and destroying the tower and stained glass of a historic church.

Another erased homes from their foundations along a two- mile path in putnam county.

/ / / / thanks sean.

Be sure to stay witth kimt news three on air and online as we continue to learn more about tennessee's recovery.

/ / / / this super tuesday is the first time minnesota is having a primary election instead of a caucus.

Voter privacy tz-vo-5 lowerthirdbanner super tues:voter privacy concerns this is changing the way state parties get voter information.

We're finding out if this is causing concern for voters.

/ lowerthirdbanner:a warm week ahead?

I am tracking warm temps for the weekend.

See just how warm coming up toss from raquel special election-bmo-3 while minnesotans take part in the presidential primary - north iowans are voting on some big school issues in a special election.

George - one ballot question would give north