How to help victims of the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee

As Middle Tennessee begins the clean-up process following a deadly tornado overnight, there are several ways to help those affected by the storms. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee says it has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and the nonprofits who are helping victims address their needs.
