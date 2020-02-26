Global  

School guidance on Coronavirus

The Mississippi Department of Education provided guidance to school districts today regarding prevention measures and preparation in the event of a local outbreak of the Coronavirus.
- the mississippi department of - education provided- guidance to school districts- today regarding prevention- measures and preparation in the- event of a local outbreak - of the coronavirus.

- there are currently no cases of- covid-19 in mississippi.- the guidance includes - information on personal - protection and hygiene, - preventing stigma against - populations associated with - covid-19, consulting with - health departments to determine- the need for school - closure, and cdc guidance for - schools and businesses to - plan and respond to covid-19.

- current symptoms reported for - patients with - covid-19 have included mild to- severe respiratory- illness with fever, cough, and-



