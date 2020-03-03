Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stores Limiting Purchases Of Hand Sanitizer

Stores Limiting Purchases Of Hand Sanitizer

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Stores Limiting Purchases Of Hand Sanitizer

Stores Limiting Purchases Of Hand Sanitizer

King Soopers is among retail stores that are limiting the number of bottles of hand sanitizer that people can order online during the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stores Struggling To Keep Up With Demand For Hand Sanitizer, Facemasks Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Stores Struggling To Keep Up With Demand For Hand Sanitizer, Facemasks Over Coronavirus Fears

CBS4's Nancy Chen reports on the supply shortage issue.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:30Published

Hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning supplies clearing shelves across Tampa Bay stores due to coronavirus [Video]Hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning supplies clearing shelves across Tampa Bay stores due to coronavirus

Worry seems to be spreading faster than than COVID-19 itself as store shelves across the Tampa Bay area are clearing out.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.