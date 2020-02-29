Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Impact On Voting

Coronavirus Impact On Voting

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Impact On Voting

Coronavirus Impact On Voting

It's the first Super Tuesday in California and besides the issues and the rotating bench of candidates, coronavirus has taken a spotlight with concern growing about the spread of the virus Sacramento County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia prepares second policy package to fight impact of virus outbreak

The Indonesian government will soon announce a second policy package aimed at reducing trade barriers...
Reuters India - Published

The impact of spreading virus

NEW YORK (AP) — CORPORATE TRAVEL: Ford Motor Co. has banned all corporate air travel with few...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

likeprogress

Like Progress Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States ... https://t.co/7KH8nODu0h 30 minutes ago

thechicagokenny

Kenny Larson On MSNBC, half the workers at a precinct didn’t show up for fear of coronavirus. What’s the likelihood that coronav… https://t.co/ROmOrQIyPS 54 minutes ago

jason4e

Jason RT @TheCyanPost: Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States https://t.co/77kVpT5QhI https://t.co/cIn19juva4 2 hours ago

TheCyanPost

TheCyanPost Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States https://t.co/77kVpT5QhI https://t.co/cIn19juva4 2 hours ago

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States https://t.co/FOwYwWyara 2 hours ago

crewislife

ъรεս Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States https://t.co/WDs4Oy2RVj https://t.co/dWYhJvrbj3 2 hours ago

markperrydc

Mark Perry RT @NBCNewsNow: .@CalNBC explains how a #coronavirus scare could impact voting on #SuperTuesday in California. “Be sure to wash your hands… 3 hours ago

remu10

sidi diallo New post (Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States) has been published on news204 - https://t.co/qw89rPGLMb 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus [Video]Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus

BEIJING — Some great news coming out of China amid the whole Wuhan virus debacle. Chinese manufacturing activity plummeted at a record rate in February, while the boys in Beijing were lying to the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

US Troops In South Korea Go Into Self Quarantine [Video]US Troops In South Korea Go Into Self Quarantine

The US military command in South Korea said it has instituted a 14-day self quarantine effective Sunday. It applies to any troops who recently traveled to China. According to Reuters, an outbreak in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.