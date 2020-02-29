Coronavirus Impact On Voting 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:56s - Published Coronavirus Impact On Voting It's the first Super Tuesday in California and besides the issues and the rotating bench of candidates, coronavirus has taken a spotlight with concern growing about the spread of the virus Sacramento County.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Indonesia prepares second policy package to fight impact of virus outbreak The Indonesian government will soon announce a second policy package aimed at reducing trade barriers...

Reuters India - Published 16 hours ago



The impact of spreading virus NEW YORK (AP) — CORPORATE TRAVEL: Ford Motor Co. has banned all corporate air travel with few...

SeattlePI.com - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Like Progress Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States ... https://t.co/7KH8nODu0h 30 minutes ago Kenny Larson On MSNBC, half the workers at a precinct didn’t show up for fear of coronavirus. What’s the likelihood that coronav… https://t.co/ROmOrQIyPS 54 minutes ago Jason RT @TheCyanPost: Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States https://t.co/77kVpT5QhI https://t.co/cIn19juva4 2 hours ago TheCyanPost Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States https://t.co/77kVpT5QhI https://t.co/cIn19juva4 2 hours ago Shameful Right Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States https://t.co/FOwYwWyara 2 hours ago ъรεս Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States https://t.co/WDs4Oy2RVj https://t.co/dWYhJvrbj3 2 hours ago Mark Perry RT @NBCNewsNow: .@CalNBC explains how a #coronavirus scare could impact voting on #SuperTuesday in California. “Be sure to wash your hands… 3 hours ago sidi diallo New post (Tornadoes, Coronavirus Fears Impact Super Tuesday Voting In Some States) has been published on news204 - https://t.co/qw89rPGLMb 3 hours ago