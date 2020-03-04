A north mississippi man takes is skills and law enforcement knowledge to other countries... helping those countries train and protect... and his career started in tupelo.

Wcbi's allie martin has the story.

While most people keep up with developments in the middle east through various news outlets, tim greene has a unique perspective of not only being there but also being involved in the efforts of the united states government to stop terrorists.

"most recently, i was director, resident program manager of counter-terrorism programs for the state department in afghanistan."

Greene worked with the diplomatic security services , of the department of state.

In afghanistan, the mission is to work with the government of afghanistan to root out and stop terrorists before they strike.

The counter-terrorism operatives are known as the "triple units."

"each unit has a triple number, like triple 2, crisis response unit 222, is the kabul counter-terrorism unit, there are seven units nationwide, six squadrons of sixty operators in each squadron, large number of operators they go after the bad guys, get intelligence target packages, warrants from the supreme court and they go after these guys and arrest them."

Along with helping coordinate anti terrorism operations and strategies, greene was also called on to help provide security for diplomats and other high ranking government officials, such as the visit by secretary of state mike pompeo.

During his seven years in afghanistan, greene says he noticed major improvements in the country, where al qaeda terrorist camps were located before the united states drove them out after the september 11 2001 attacks.

" and greene says the recent peace agreement between the us and taliban is a good sign, but it's too early to tell what long term impact the deal will have.

In the meantime, greene knows some of the best in the state department will be knows some of the best in the state department will be working hard to keep the peace.

In tupelo,