High School Freshman Won't Let Blindness Get in the Way of His Passion

THAT AND MORE...AT RUFUS KING HIGH SCHOOL, THEREAT RUFUS KING HIGH SCHOOL, THEREIS PRIDE IN PRACTICE.IS PRIDE IN PRACTICE.ITS LIKE A SURGE OF ENERGY.A FURY OF SYNCHRONIZED SOUND, ASA FURY OF SYNCHRONIZED SOUND, ASSTUDENTS MASTER MUSIC.STUDENTS MASTER MUSIC.IT SEEMS LIKE CHAOS THE FIRSTIT SEEMS LIKE CHAOS THE FIRSTFEW WEEKS.IT SEEMS LIKE CHAOS THE FIRSTFEW WEEKS.AT TIMES, THEY SEARCH FOR THEFEW WEEKS.AT TIMES, THEY SEARCH FOR THEAT TIMES, THEY SEARCH FOR THEAT TIMES, THEY SEARCH FOR THERIGHT RHYTHM.RIGHT RHYTHM.'DAH DAH DAH DAH DAH DEE DEE'A MISSTEP IN MOVEMENT CAN MEANA MISSTEP IN MOVEMENT CAN MEANANOTHER RUN THRU.ANOTHER RUN THRU.AGAIN... 1, 2, 3, 4.'CHEYANNE KING IS CAPTAIN OF THECHEYANNE KING IS CAPTAIN OF THESCHOOLS JUNIOR VARSITYCHEYANNE KING IS CAPTAIN OF THESCHOOLS JUNIOR VARSITYDRUMLINE.SCHOOLS JUNIOR VARSITYDRUMLINE.DRUMLINE.WERE NOT JUST PLAYERS.

WEREWERE NOT JUST PLAYERS.

WEREPERFORMERS.PERFORMERS.AT THE HEIGHT OF THEIR SEASON,AT THE HEIGHT OF THEIR SEASON,THE TEENS PRACTICE AFTER SCHOOLAT THE HEIGHT OF THEIR SEASON,THE TEENS PRACTICE AFTER SCHOOLSEVERAL TIMESTHE TEENS PRACTICE AFTER SCHOOLSEVERAL TIMESSEVERAL TIMESSEVERAL TIMESA WEEK.A WEEK.A WEEK.ITS KIND OF LIKE A BIG RUSH OFITS KIND OF LIKE A BIG RUSH OFITS KIND OF LIKE A BIG RUSH OFADRENALINE THAT YOU GET AND YOUITS KIND OF LIKE A BIG RUSH OFADRENALINE THAT YOU GET AND YOUGET SUPER EXCITED.ADRENALINE THAT YOU GET AND YOUGET SUPER EXCITED.GET SUPER EXCITED.LIKE THE NOTES ON A MUSICALLIKE THE NOTES ON A MUSICALSCALE, EACH PERCUSSIONIST ISLIKE THE NOTES ON A MUSICALSCALE, EACH PERCUSSIONIST ISUNIQUE.SCALE, EACH PERCUSSIONIST ISUNIQUE.UNIQUE.FROM THE LASER- FOCUSED QUADS --FROM THE LASER- FOCUSED QUADS --TO THE SNARES -- TO THE SMALLESTFROM THE LASER- FOCUSED QUADS --TO THE SNARES -- TO THE SMALLESTOF BASSTO THE SNARES -- TO THE SMALLESTOF BASSTO THE SNARES -- TO THE SMALLESTOF BASSPLAYERS.OF BASSPLAYERS.PLAYERS.WHEN I LEARN SOMETHING, I SHOWWHEN I LEARN SOMETHING, I SHOWTHE WORLD.

BELIEVE ME, THEWHEN I LEARN SOMETHING, I SHOWTHE WORLD.

BELIEVE ME, THEWORLD.THE WORLD.

BELIEVE ME, THEWORLD.WORLD.FRESHMAN JAVON GLASS GETS INTO AFRESHMAN JAVON GLASS GETS INTO AGROOVE BEHIND THE BASS.GROOVE BEHIND THE BASS.MUSIC HAS ALWAYS BEEN A PASSIONMUSIC HAS ALWAYS BEEN A PASSIONFOR ME.

ITS AN ESCAPE FROM REALMUSIC HAS ALWAYS BEEN A PASSIONFOR ME.

ITS AN ESCAPE FROM REALLIFEFOR ME.

ITS AN ESCAPE FROM REALLIFELIFELIFETHINGS.THINGS.THIS MUSICAL ESCAPE HAS MADE HIMTHIS MUSICAL ESCAPE HAS MADE HIMA BREAKOUT:A BREAKOUT:A BREAKOUT:OOO GOSH.

ITS AMAZING.OOO GOSH.

ITS AMAZING.HIS STEADY BEAT -- IMPRESSIVE:HIS STEADY BEAT -- IMPRESSIVE:HES SMART.

HE PICKS THIS STUFFHES SMART.

HE PICKS THIS STUFFHES SMART.

HE PICKS THIS STUFFUP FAST.HES SMART.

HE PICKS THIS STUFFUP FAST.THE SCHOOLS MUSIC TEACER ANDUP FAST.THE SCHOOLS MUSIC TEACER ANDTHE SCHOOLS MUSIC TEACER ANDTHE SCHOOLS MUSIC TEACER ANDDRUMLINE INSTRUCTOR BEN ZABOR.DRUMLINE INSTRUCTOR BEN ZABOR.ITS PRETTY COOL.

ESPECIALLYDRUMLINE INSTRUCTOR BEN ZABOR.ITS PRETTY COOL.

ESPECIALLYWHEN PEOPLE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT HEITS PRETTY COOL.

ESPECIALLYWHEN PEOPLE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT HEITS PRETTY COOL.

ESPECIALLYWHEN PEOPLE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT HEHAD TO WORK THROUGH TO BE ABLEWHEN PEOPLE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT HEHAD TO WORK THROUGH TO BE ABLEWHEN PEOPLE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT HEHAD TO WORK THROUGH TO BE ABLETO DO THIS.HAD TO WORK THROUGH TO BE ABLETO DO THIS.HAD TO WORK THROUGH TO BE ABLETO DO THIS.THIS BASS PLAYER HAS TO 'FEEL'TO DO THIS.THIS BASS PLAYER HAS TO 'FEEL'TO DO THIS.THIS BASS PLAYER HAS TO 'FEEL'THE MUSIC -- BECAUSE HE CAN'TTHIS BASS PLAYER HAS TO 'FEEL'THE MUSIC -- BECAUSE HE CAN'TTHIS BASS PLAYER HAS TO 'FEEL'THE MUSIC -- BECAUSE HE CAN'T'SEE' IT.THE MUSIC -- BECAUSE HE CAN'T'SEE' IT.THE MUSIC -- BECAUSE HE CAN'T'SEE' IT.SIX MONTHS.

SIX MONTHS I BELIEVE'SEE' IT.SIX MONTHS.

SIX MONTHS I BELIEVESIX MONTHS.

SIX MONTHS I BELIEVEWHEN SHE REALIZED HE WAS BLIND.WHEN SHE REALIZED HE WAS BLIND.GLASS GRANDMOTHER ERMA SAYSGLASS GRANDMOTHER ERMA SAYSGLASS GRANDMOTHER ERMA SAYSBLINDNESS HAS NEVER SLOWED HIMGLASS GRANDMOTHER ERMA SAYSBLINDNESS HAS NEVER SLOWED HIMDOWN.BLINDNESS HAS NEVER SLOWED HIMDOWN.DOWN.IF SOMEBODY TELLS HIM HE CANTIF SOMEBODY TELLS HIM HE CANTDO SOMETHING.

JAVON WILL TELLIF SOMEBODY TELLS HIM HE CANTDO SOMETHING.

JAVON WILL TELLYOU NO IDO SOMETHING.

JAVON WILL TELLYOU NO IYOU NO ICAN.

IM NOT LIKE EVERYBODYELSE.

THATS HIS FAMOUS WORDS.AND HES FAMOUS FOR EXPLORING.DURING PRACTICE BREAKS, GLASSALMOST ALWAYS WALKS OFF TO PLAYWITH THE MANY INSTRUMENTS AROUNDWITH THE MANY INSTRUMENTS AROUNDTHE ROOM.THE ROOM.THE ROOM.I CHECK OUT INSTRUMENTS BECAUSEI CHECK OUT INSTRUMENTS BECAUSEI CHECK OUT INSTRUMENTS BECAUSETHEYRE COOL AND I LIKE HOW THEYI CHECK OUT INSTRUMENTS BECAUSETHEYRE COOL AND I LIKE HOW THEYSOUND.THEYRE COOL AND I LIKE HOW THEYSOUND.SOUND.THE DRUMLINE CAPTAIN --TAKINGTHE DRUMLINE CAPTAIN --TAKINGGLASS UNDER HER WINGGLASS UNDER HER WINGGLASS UNDER HER WINGHELPING HIM WITH MEMORIZATION,HELPING HIM WITH MEMORIZATION,HELPING HIM WITH MEMORIZATION,COORDINATION AND MORE.COORDINATION AND MORE.FOR EVERYONE, ILL LIKE VISUALLYFOR EVERYONE, ILL LIKE VISUALLYDISPLAY IT.

FOR HIM, ILL STANDFOR EVERYONE, ILL LIKE VISUALLYDISPLAY IT.

FOR HIM, ILL STANDTHERE AND GODISPLAY IT.

FOR HIM, ILL STANDTHERE AND GOTHERE AND GOTHERE AND GOTHROUGH THE STEPS WITH HIM.THROUGH THE STEPS WITH HIM.THROUGH THE STEPS WITH HIM.WE PUT THESE STRIPS DOWN SO IWE PUT THESE STRIPS DOWN SO IWE PUT THESE STRIPS DOWN SO IKNOW WHEN TO GO LEFT AND WHEN TOWE PUT THESE STRIPS DOWN SO IKNOW WHEN TO GO LEFT AND WHEN TOGO RIGHT.KNOW WHEN TO GO LEFT AND WHEN TOGO RIGHT.GO RIGHT.WHEN TO GO BACKWARDS AND WHEN TOWHEN TO GO BACKWARDS AND WHEN TOGO FORWARDS.GO FORWARDS.AND HE CONTINUES TO MOVE FORWARDAND HE CONTINUES TO MOVE FORWARD-- SOMETIMES PLAYING THROUGHAND HE CONTINUES TO MOVE FORWARD-- SOMETIMES PLAYING THROUGHNERVES-- SOMETIMES PLAYING THROUGHNERVESNERVESDURING PERFORMANCESDURING PERFORMANCESA LITTLE BIT I FEEL SCARED.A LITTLE BIT I FEEL SCARED.WHY?BECAUSE I MIGHT MESS UP.BECAUSE I MIGHT MESS UP.FOR THIS DRUMLINE, PERFECTION ISFOR THIS DRUMLINE, PERFECTION ISFOR THIS DRUMLINE, PERFECTION ISTHE GOAL.THE GOAL.WE PRACTICE A LOT.WE PRACTICE A LOT.LEARNING MUSIC AND LIFE LESSONS.LEARNING MUSIC AND LIFE LESSONS.JUST BECAUSE YOU ARE MISSINGJUST BECAUSE YOU ARE MISSINGSOMETHING THAT OTHER PEOPLESOMETHING THAT OTHER PEOPLESOMETHING THAT OTHER PEOPLEMIGHT HAVE, THAT DOES NOT MAKESOMETHING THAT OTHER PEOPLEMIGHT HAVE, THAT DOES NOT MAKEYOU ANY LESS THAN.MIGHT HAVE, THAT DOES NOT MAKEYOU ANY LESS THAN.MIGHT HAVE, THAT DOES NOT MAKEYOU ANY LESS THAN.FROM A TEAMMATE WHO MOVES TO THEYOU ANY LESS THAN.FROM A TEAMMATE WHO MOVES TO THEYOU ANY LESS THAN.FROM A TEAMMATE WHO MOVES TO THEBEAT OF HIS OWN DRUM.FROM A TEAMMATE WHO MOVES TO THEBEAT OF HIS OWN DRUM.BEAT OF HIS OWN DRUM.IN MILWAUKEE AARON MAYBIN FOX6IN MILWAUKEE AARON MAYBIN FOX6NEWS.NEWS.