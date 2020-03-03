Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Erupts 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published Mount Merapi spewed ash about 20,000 feet into the air near Solo and Yogyakarta. Mount Merapi spewed ash about 20,000 feet into the air near Solo and Yogyakarta.

