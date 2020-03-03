Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Erupts

Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Erupts

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Indonesia's Most Active Volcano EruptsMount Merapi spewed ash about 20,000 feet into the air near Solo and Yogyakarta.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia’s most active volcano erupts, spews ash into sky

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Tuesday, spewing sand and...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nafee77

Nafysaam RT @PDChina: Indonesia's most active #volcano, #MountMerapi, erupted earlier Tuesday, spewing a column of thick ash by up to 6km high https… 14 minutes ago

ChrissyDezoma

🦿Christina Kabelis-Dezoma 🚬 RT @VOANews: ▶️ Indonesia’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi, erupted spewing smoke and ash 6,000 meters into the sky. 👉 Indonesia's Mou… 17 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Indonesia's most active volcano erupts, spews ash into sky https://t.co/THAu1MbCeB 22 minutes ago

dazzlerigel

Rigel RT @QuickTake: LOOK: Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount #Merapi erupts, spewing smoke and ash as high as 19,680 feet into the sky #erups… 26 minutes ago

Cleve69_Alan

American_Biker Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi, erupted earlier today https://t.co/iYn5FKMs53 via @YouTube 28 minutes ago

wadejohns33

ddnnews.wordpress .com Watch “Indonesia’s most active volcano erupts” https://t.co/fDMxOAosuU https://t.co/R8cb1WVoxC 35 minutes ago

JCESARMONTES

JCMNTS Indonesia's most active volcano spews massive ash cloud 6,000m into the air https://t.co/kGA6jbtawW 44 minutes ago

tucsonrosie2001

Citizen EARTH RT @CBSNews: Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted on Tuesday, spewing a massive ash cloud 19,680 feet into the sky https://t.co/Eiqsx02y… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air [Video]FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air [Video]Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air. Adi Soemarmo International Airport in Solo,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.