Mosaic
Barbara Conroy joins us from Mosaic to talk about living wills.
Ask living well will be a tough topic to discuss but today we have barbara conway from mosaic today was asking barbara, welcome, i was asking, tell us what advanced directive is.

I think a lot of us don't know.

>> to step back, march is the national awareness day.

It's the middle of march and basically it talks about two documents.

Advanced directive and medical power of attorney.

Advanced directive is notarized form that can be made out by each person over 18.

That tells the wishes of what they want at the end of their life.

What, the direction that they want their family to follow.

The medical power of attorney form is a form that you actually appoint someone else to make that decision for you.

So kind of like advanced directives like a wish list.

For your medical needs.

That makes sense.

And if you create a living well.

Is there a resource here in northwest missouri that people can take advantage of?

>> you can call mosaic and ask for me.

And they will direct them to me and i could go after their home and i am a notary so the one package deal.

>> wonderful, is there a charge for that?

>> no, there is not a charge for that.

>> that is a wonderful product that mosaic is providing.

>> everyone over 18 should have one because at that point in time, you never know when we will need that.

It doesn't have to be at your death.

It could be that something happened to you and maybe the temporary person to talk to.

It doesn't have to be the permanent.

>> if you provide all the documentation?

>> yes.

>> my goodness!

If everyone found out about this you will be a busy lady!

It is something that parents with kids, young kids in a week go on vacation we want to make sure that you have a living will in place.

So if something were to happen you know we would be assured that our kids are taking care of.

>> yeah.

If people are put in the er and they don't know the team that is helping them, they have to do everything to help that person and if there is written down on a piece of paper what they would like, that would be very helpful



