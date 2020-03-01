Global  

Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus

Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus

Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus

Royal Caribbean is implementing several new screening measures worldwide, including at the Port of Baltimore, as the coronavirus spreads to protect guests and crew.
WJZ | CBS Baltimore Royal Caribbean is implementing several new screening measures worldwide, including at the Port of Baltimore, as th… https://t.co/uFUbD9llbV 4 hours ago


