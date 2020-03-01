Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:31s - Published Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus Royal Caribbean is implementing several new screening measures worldwide, including at the Port of Baltimore, as the coronavirus spreads to protect guests and crew.

