Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American

A doctor’s order is all that is needed for any American to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

That's according to Vice President Mike Pence, who says public health authorities have issued new guidance to clarify the issue.

Reuters reports Pence made the announcement at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

By using the term 'CDC,' the Vice President was referring to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.