Northwest Georgia Health officials talk about the first cases of Coronavirus in the state.
Awarded in the atlanta area ... ... at the north georgia health district dj people shouldn't be afraid after two coronavirus cases reported in the center area they were in the family unit one of the family members to travel to italy and that's probably where the infection occurred so at this point in time we don't have evidence of community trade should but we are expecting that that's going to happen in georgia cities hav been lost other parts of the united states and were.

For that some people are more prone to getting this coronavirus and others would say that the persons were most risk of persons who are our elderly persons who have some type of chronic illness certainly if they have some type of communication pressure those persons or the greatest risk of having a severe respiratory illness related to this particular coronavirus for their new cases and don yet their part haired if that happened the first thing that you will need to recognize is that they should protect themselves in the best way to protect themselves is the way that they should be protecting themselves from any of upper respiratory viral illness this time of year doctors recommend



The US is sprinting to develop a coronavirus vaccine or treatment. Here's how 7 top drugmakers are racing to tackle an outbreak that's spreading around the world.

The US is sprinting to develop a coronavirus vaccine or treatment. Here's how 7 top drugmakers are racing to tackle an outbreak that's spreading around the world.· As the coronavirus outbreak has exploded into a global public-health emergency, leading drugmakers...
Business Insider - Published

Co-Diagnostics CEO to speak on Coronavirus tests at San Francisco medical conference this week

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) has accepted an invitation to give a presentation on its coronavirus...
Proactive Investors - Published


Santa Clara County Taking Aggressive Measures To Slow Coronavirus Spread [Video]Santa Clara County Taking Aggressive Measures To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Santa Clara County reported two new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 11. The county announced aggressive new measures to slow the spread of the virus. Devin Fehely..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:50Published

Could coronavirus impact major sports events in Las Vegas? [Video]Could coronavirus impact major sports events in Las Vegas?

Could coronavirus impact major sports events in Las Vegas?

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:51Published

