Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
THE FURIES Movie (2020) Clip HD Plot synopsis: A woman is kidnapped and finds herself an unwilling participant in a deadly game where women are hunted by masked men.

Director: Tony D'Aquino Writer: Tony D'Aquino Stars: Airlie Dodds, Linda Ngo, Taylor Ferguson
