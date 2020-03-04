THE FURIES Movie (2020) - Clip 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published THE FURIES Movie (2020) - Clip THE FURIES Movie (2020) Clip HD Plot synopsis: A woman is kidnapped and finds herself an unwilling participant in a deadly game where women are hunted by masked men. Director: Tony D'Aquino Writer: Tony D'Aquino Stars: Airlie Dodds, Linda Ngo, Taylor Ferguson 0

