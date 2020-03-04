Cameras, Recorders Banned From Critical WH Coronavirus Briefing

White House officials held a critical briefing on Tuesday about the novel coronavirus' spread within the US.

However, Business Insider reports the media was banned from conducting audio or video coverage it.

Vice President Mike Pence conducted the briefing.

CNN's Jim Acosta asked him why it wasn't public.

Pence responded, "I expect we'll be back on camera tomorrow." The New York Times' Katie Rogers also asked and wasn't given a clear answer.