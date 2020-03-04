Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cameras, Recorders Banned From Critical WH Coronavirus Briefing

Cameras, Recorders Banned From Critical WH Coronavirus Briefing

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Cameras, Recorders Banned From Critical WH Coronavirus Briefing

Cameras, Recorders Banned From Critical WH Coronavirus Briefing

White House officials held a critical briefing on Tuesday about the novel coronavirus' spread within the US.

However, Business Insider reports the media was banned from conducting audio or video coverage it.

Vice President Mike Pence conducted the briefing.

CNN's Jim Acosta asked him why it wasn't public.

Pence responded, "I expect we'll be back on camera tomorrow." The New York Times' Katie Rogers also asked and wasn't given a clear answer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Cameras, Recorders Banned From Critical WH Coronavirus Briefing: https://t.co/sdbpIqPDKD #WhiteHouse 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.