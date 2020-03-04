Evansville museum celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage

Exciting new exhibits headed to the evansville museum.

The downtown museum is celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage with several brand new exhibits.

Each exhibit is centered around fierce women throughout history.

The new exhibts are shedding light on the struggles women faced throughout history?

But also sharing important stories along the way.

"not only do we have an amazing display of prominent artwork from artists regional and local.

You can come here, see a major installation that hasn't been done in about twenty years".

You can check these exhibits out for just 1?bucks.

The museum is open from 11 in the morning to 8pm and even better admission is free on thursday nights from 5 til close.