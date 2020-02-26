Warren making final push for primary votes 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:02s - Published Sen. Elizabeth Warren voted in Cambridge on primary day. Sen. Elizabeth Warren voted in Cambridge on primary day.

Warren making final push for primary votes LIVE FOR US IN CAMBRIDGE.MATT: SUPPORTERS OF ELIZABETHWARREN HOPE SHE WILL GET HERFIRST WIN OF THE PRIMARY SEASONTODAY AND IT WILL BE HERE INMASSACHUSETTS, HER HOME STATE.AS SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN LEFTHER CAMBRIDGE HOME THE ONLYNOISE WE HEARD WERE THE CLICKSOF PHOTOGRAPHERS CAMERAS.AS SOONER SHE TURNED THE CORNER,THE DEMOCRAT WAS GREETED BY ANEXPLOSION OF SOU FROM HUNDREDSOF PEOPLE LINING THE STREETCHEERING HER ON FOR WHAT MANYARE CALLING A MAKE OR BREAKSUPER TUESDAY.







