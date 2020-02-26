Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Warren making final push for primary votes

Warren making final push for primary votes

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Warren making final push for primary votesSen. Elizabeth Warren voted in Cambridge on primary day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Warren making final push for primary votes

LIVE FOR US IN CAMBRIDGE.MATT: SUPPORTERS OF ELIZABETHWARREN HOPE SHE WILL GET HERFIRST WIN OF THE PRIMARY SEASONTODAY AND IT WILL BE HERE INMASSACHUSETTS, HER HOME STATE.AS SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN LEFTHER CAMBRIDGE HOME THE ONLYNOISE WE HEARD WERE THE CLICKSOF PHOTOGRAPHERS CAMERAS.AS SOONER SHE TURNED THE CORNER,THE DEMOCRAT WAS GREETED BY ANEXPLOSION OF SOU FROM HUNDREDSOF PEOPLE LINING THE STREETCHEERING HER ON FOR WHAT MANYARE CALLING A MAKE OR BREAKSUPER TUESDAY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JusticeTornado

Weeb Trash Looks like the centrist neolibs are making one final push to curb Bernie's surge, and Warren's still in the race to… https://t.co/IOY5yJsGYE 1 day ago

FOX40

FOX40 News RT @Jessmensch: Volunteers are making their final push before the polls, gathering at a home in Boulevard Park in Sacramento to call voters… 1 day ago

Jessmensch

Jessica Mensch Volunteers are making their final push before the polls, gathering at a home in Boulevard Park in Sacramento to cal… https://t.co/C6OtIMJ7mn 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Votes In Cambridge On Super Tuesday [Video]Elizabeth Warren Votes In Cambridge On Super Tuesday

Elizabeth Warren said she will be in Michigan by the time votes come on Tuesday night. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:00Published

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.