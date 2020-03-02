Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool

Frank Lampard says diminutive teen star Billy Gilmour is “huge in talent” after the midfielder excelled in the FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Gilmour bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Premier League champions elect, the 18-year-old rightly named man of the match in just his second Blues start this term.

The Rangers youth product only stepped up to Chelsea’s senior squad on a permanent basis last month but has already forced his way into manager Lampard’s immediate plans.