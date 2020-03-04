Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What happens to people in solitary confinement | Laura Rovner

What happens to people in solitary confinement | Laura Rovner

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 12:07s - Published < > Embed
What happens to people in solitary confinement | Laura Rovner

What happens to people in solitary confinement | Laura Rovner

Imagine living with no significant human contact for years, even decades, in a cell the size of a small bathroom.

This is the reality for those in long-term solitary confinement, a form of imprisonment regularly imposed in US prisons.

In this eye-opening talk, civil rights lawyer Laura Rovner takes us to ADX, the US federal government's only supermax prison, and describes the dehumanizing effects of long-term solitude on the mind, personality and sense of self.

What emerges is an urgent case for abolishing solitary confinement -- and evidence for how our tax dollars, public safety and values are implicated in it.

"Prisons are administered in our name and on our behalf," she says.

"We have an obligation to bear witness."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laeperson62

lisa epperson @anonforq @SeaAnna777 Disgusting freak. Parents don't teach kids how to act human any more? I hope he goes to jail… https://t.co/FelujjMC5x 16 hours ago

TeeJEss777

Tyrelle Smith @rachelmillman It's pretty clear why. I will never get why people who rose to power being one way change their enti… https://t.co/nhKPYt9xEd 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.