The case for having kids | Wajahat Ali

The global fertility rate, or the number of children per woman, has halved over the last 50 years.

What will having fewer babies mean for the future of humanity?

In this funny, eye-opening talk, journalist (and self-described exhausted dad) Wajahat Ali examines how the current trend could lead to unexpected problems -- and shares why he believes we need to make it easier for people to have babies.

"For those who can and choose to, may you pass on this beautiful thing called life with kindness, generosity, decency and love," he says.