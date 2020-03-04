VHYes movie clip

Global  

Plot synopsis: A bizarre retro comedy shot entirely on VHS, VHYes takes us back to a simpler time, when twelve-year-old Ralph mistakenly records home videos and his favorite late night shows over his parents’ wedding tape.

The result is a nostalgic wave of home shopping clips, censored pornography, and nefarious true-crime tales that threaten to unkindly rewind Ralph’s reality.

Director Jack Henry Robbins Writers Jack Henry Robbins, Nunzio Randazzo Actors Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Mark Proksch, Charlyne Yi, Tim Robbins, John Gremberling, Susan Sarandon, Prettiest Eyes, Weyes Blood Genre Comedy, Science Fiction, Horror Run Time 1 hour 14 minutes
