The Resident S03E17 Doll E. Wood

Wood" Season 3 Episode 17 Promo Trailer HD - A renowned pediatric surgeon is called over to Chastain for an extremely difficult surgery on a newborn, but when she arrives, The Raptor and Devon realize she is not fit for surgery, resulting in a situation more complicated than they could have imagined.

Meanwhile, a Dolly Parton drag queen is admitted to the ER after collapsing on stage, leading Bell and Ezra to a potentially life-saving discovery.

Also, Nic and Conrad suspect their patient may be the victim of sex trafficking and Nadine delivers some surprising news to Devon in the all-new “Doll E.

Wood” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 10th on FOX.
