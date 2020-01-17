Global  

Spies In Disguise Film Clip - Car Chase

Spies In Disguise Film Clip - Car Chase

Spies In Disguise Film Clip - Car Chase

Spies In Disguise Film Clip - Car Chase - Plot synopsis: In this high-flying animated comedy, super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites.

Lance is smooth, suave and debonair.

Walter is none of the above.

But this unlikely duo must team up for the ultimate mission to save the world when a “biodynamic concealment” experiment transforms Lance into a brave, fierce, majestic...pigeon!

Directed by: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno Produced by: Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios, Chernin Entertainment Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Masi Oka
