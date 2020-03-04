Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BLOOD ON HER NAME Movie

BLOOD ON HER NAME Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
BLOOD ON HER NAME Movie

BLOOD ON HER NAME Movie

BLOOD ON HER NAME Movie trailer HD - SYNOPSIS: The dead body lies at her feet, its blood still draining onto the floor.

It was an accident, borne of self-defense, but its discovery could have devastating consequences for local garage owner Leigh Tiller and her son.

In a panic, Leigh decides to conceal the crime, cleaning the bloody scene and scrambling to dispose of the body.

But can she actually disappear a man from the earth—from his family—leaving them forever wondering?

As Leigh is torn between her primal instincts and tortured conscience she struggles to keep her sins hidden from her estranged father--a cop with a long history of moral compromise --and from the keen-eyed girlfriend of the deceased.

Blood On Her Name is a character-driven thriller that explores questions of guilt, moral identity, and the irrevocability of choices in the direst circumstances.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.