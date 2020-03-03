Global  

People working to clean up after Tennessee tornadoes

People working to clean up after Tennessee tornadoesPeople working to clean up after Tennessee tornadoes
People working to clean up after Tennessee tornadoes

Tennessee governor bill lee said behind each piece of rubble are people -- and some have lost everything.

As the clean-up begins -- emotions are running high.

People are trying to process what happened.

We spoke to a family whose apartment was torn down by the tornado ... they said they were hiding in their bathroom... and that's what saved their lives.

James hughes/ resident the only thing we could do is jump over our roof to get out.

I mean, we were stuck and had to jump over our roof to get out of our apartment.

Once we got out we were able to...i had on a t shirt and sweat pants and that's all i had.

People volunteering say they hope more come out to support those in need.

We continue our team coverage with waay 31's casey albritton .

She's been there most of the day -- looking over the hardest hit areas and talking with the people most affected.

She joins us live to answer some of the questions that remain.

Casey -- what are emergency crews doing right now?

The nashville office for emergency management tells me they are still looking for anyone who may be missing... they say more people may be unaccounted for.

They are also sending out clean-up crews and working to restore power.

Right now we see you're in germantown--one of the hardest hit areas...what does it look like out there?

Buildings are gone out here... this apartment building behind me is destroyed and windows are blown in.

There is glass and debris covering the found everywhere....it's definitely going to take several weeks to months to clean this area up.

You said apartments are destroyed... tell us what people there are doing now.

This apartment building housed 70 families and they aren't able to live here anymore.

The apartment complex manager tells me they are refunding the residents' security deposits and rent... and will also let them out of their leases.

Residents say they now plan on staying with family until they can get their lives back on track.

Live in nashville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

As americans excercise our greatest freedom today -- the right to vote -- a symbol of freedom was found atop the tornado rubble in nashville.

Here you can see a photo of an american flag -- still standing upright -- free enough to wave in the wind.

The mayor of nashville says there are 3 big ways you can help out.

You can donate non-clothing items to the community resource center.

You can volunteer at hands on nashville.

Or you can donate money to the community foundation of middle tennessee.

The money will fund grants that will be given to non- profit organizations in the area to help



