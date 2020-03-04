Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part III

To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part III

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part III

To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part III

Posted: 1:13 PM, Mar 03, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM, Mar 03, 2020 items.[0].image.alt Tonight at 7 p.m.

On NewsChannel 5, watch a &quot;To the Point&quot; Super Tuesday special.

Anchor Michael Williams joined by Mary Anna Mancuso and Brian Crowley for their insight as voters head to the polls in 14 states.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaggieTV

@MaggieTV 'To the Point' Super Tuesday special @wptv #Decision2020 📲🎤🎥📺 https://t.co/Yw7spcTRrG 9 minutes ago

WPTV

WPTV SUPER TUESDAY 🇺🇸 | Michael Williams WPTV breaking down what you can expect from tonight so you know the full pictur… https://t.co/8GwoVtxmoL 5 hours ago

nickkillham

Nick Killham Morning. On @BloombergTV - Fed cuts half point in emergency virus response - markets unimpressed, 10Y yield cracks… https://t.co/ATEJgiA76T 6 hours ago

starsplatter

Murky Aura we should let iowa and nh keep their special little stuff and then just let everyone else vote on super tuesday. i'… https://t.co/aj7OTdtqdn 9 hours ago

WPTV

WPTV 'To the Point' Super Tuesday special at 7 p.m. https://t.co/kddPfKrwmP 10 hours ago

propaltganda

Propaltganda RT @CarlBeijer: All of the Warren supporters who were saying "someone should drop out before Super Tuesday" have a special responsibility t… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part II [Video]To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part II

Posted: 1:13 PM, Mar 03, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM, Mar 03, 2020 items.[0].image.alt Tonight at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 5, watch a &quot;To the Point&quot; Super Tuesday special. Anchor Michael..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:52Published

To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part I [Video]To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part I

Posted: 1:13 PM, Mar 03, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM, Mar 03, 2020 items.[0].image.alt Tonight at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 5, watch a &quot;To the Point&quot; Super Tuesday special. Anchor Michael..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 12:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.