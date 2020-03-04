To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part III

Anchor Michael Williams joined by Mary Anna Mancuso and Brian Crowley for their insight as voters head to the polls in 14 states.



Tweets about this @MaggieTV 'To the Point' Super Tuesday special @wptv #Decision2020 📲🎤🎥📺 https://t.co/Yw7spcTRrG 9 minutes ago WPTV SUPER TUESDAY 🇺🇸 | Michael Williams WPTV breaking down what you can expect from tonight so you know the full pictur… https://t.co/8GwoVtxmoL 5 hours ago Nick Killham Morning. On @BloombergTV - Fed cuts half point in emergency virus response - markets unimpressed, 10Y yield cracks… https://t.co/ATEJgiA76T 6 hours ago Murky Aura we should let iowa and nh keep their special little stuff and then just let everyone else vote on super tuesday. i'… https://t.co/aj7OTdtqdn 9 hours ago WPTV 'To the Point' Super Tuesday special at 7 p.m. https://t.co/kddPfKrwmP 10 hours ago Propaltganda RT @CarlBeijer: All of the Warren supporters who were saying "someone should drop out before Super Tuesday" have a special responsibility t… 1 day ago