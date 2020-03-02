Assisted living facilities taking precautions to avoid spread of coronavirus

Global  

Officials at Cascade Living Group said they are following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control.
Say the elderly are highly at risk of developing life- threatening conditions from the coronavirus.

And as kezi 9 news reporter michael sevrne shows us... many assisted living homes in our area are taking steps to stop the spread... even if that means stopping families from visiting loved ones.

On the front door of avamere rehabilitation in south eugene... you'll find this sign.

It's asking all visitors and members of the public to stay away... to reduce the spread of the coronavirus sot: they're shouldn't be a panic but i'm glad they're trying to take care of it.

That's david tobin.

He tells me his wife is getting back on her feet there... after being injured in a fall.

While he was visiting his wife monday night, staff told him he had to leave.

6pm tobin say while it's hard to be away from his wife he's happy to see avemere taking precautions but hopes it doesn't last long.

Sot: there is a lot of nice people that work there and i feel for their safety to.

I miss my wife of course but she'll home hopefully this weekend.

And avamere isn't the only facility with restrictions.

Leaders at cascade living group ... which owns both emerald valley and waterford grand say they are following guidelines from the center of disease control.

Along with limiting who comes in, they are also doing antiviral fogging and bolstering their stock of food, and protective equipment.

For bill watson who's looking for a place for his mom, that news is giving him peace of mind.

Sot: i think it's an excellent idea that they doing it and are preparing ahead just in case.

While tobin can't visit his wife he says their keeping in touch sot: my daughter ran over a phone for her so we'll keep contact that way.

And is looking forward to their reunion.

In eugene i'm michael sevren kezi



