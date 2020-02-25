Public health agencies adapting to coronavirus outbreaks in US

Global  

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Oregon's first coronavirus case on Tuesday.
Announcer says, "live local late breaking, this is kezi 9 news at 6" the first presumed coronavirus case in oregon has now been confirmed by the c-d-c.

Thank you for joining us.

I'm renne mccullough.

And i'm matt templeman the case comes out of washington county.

An employee at forest hills elementary school, in lake oswego got infected.

The school is currently shut down, and is being deep cleaned.

It's expected to reopen thursday the second person in oregon, infected with the virus lives with teh first person in the same home.

At last check they are isolated at home.

We do want to update you on numbers in oregon.

Tonight, health officials in oregon are still waiting for test results from 18 cases.

And 115 others are being monitored.

That's up from 86 yesterday.

That means they're not showing symptoms, but they've been in close contact with someone who someone with the virus.

We have team coverage again tonight..

Michael sevren talked to managers of nursing homes.

Evita garaza spoke with hospital officials in our area about their visitation polices.

But first we go to kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live in eugene with how the region is preparing after this confirmation by the c-d-c.

Connor?

Matt and renee one confirmed case by the c-d-c, there are still two presumptive cases and multiple test results pending.

Public health officials told me today the state has asked them to not share exact numbers of people under investigation because that number changes every hour.

However coos county public health did say there are currently no one in their county being monitored or investigated but that doesn't mean the virus can't appear in the county.

Douglas county public health says the large size of the county makes it more possible someone to get coronavirus.

However, public health officials say, the growing number of cases should not equate to panic.

So i understand the concerns what i want to remind people is the prevention and precaution steps that we should take in the winter to prevent the common cold or the flu.

I did reach out to benton and linn county but i have not heard back at this time.

Both douglas and benton county says there is place on their website for the public tocask questions.

Matt and renee pediatric clinic behind me will begin tomorrow to take temperatures of everyone walking into the building.

If you do have a fever, you will be asked to wait in your car.

Reporting live in eugene connor mccarthy kezi nine news.

Health experts say the



