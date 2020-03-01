Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 8:40 P.M. Primary Coverage: Joe Biden Holds Early Lead In MN Primary

8:40 P.M. Primary Coverage: Joe Biden Holds Early Lead In MN Primary

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:22s - Published < > Embed
8:40 P.M. Primary Coverage: Joe Biden Holds Early Lead In MN Primary

8:40 P.M. Primary Coverage: Joe Biden Holds Early Lead In MN Primary

For Super Tuesday, we have team coverage of Minnesota’s primary.

() WCCO 4 News – March 3, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HummaSaif

Dr Humma Saeef RT @Independent: Bernie Sanders speaks live during Super Tuesday https://t.co/V3Bpc8MYaC https://t.co/5UZBmNx6rA 18 seconds ago

RedHatty_Social

Red Hatty RT @AccuracyInMedia: The optimistic headlines and analyses demonstrated the media’s narrative shifting its focus back to Biden, after brief… 3 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Bernie Sanders speaks live during Super Tuesday https://t.co/V3Bpc8MYaC https://t.co/5UZBmNx6rA 4 minutes ago

ben_mishiev

Ben Mishiev @adamjohnsonNYC Almost zero coverage on Biden lying about being arrested. And not an article - there was no cycle o… https://t.co/zYWTCHTtsQ 5 minutes ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 #SuperTuesday UPDATE: Joe Biden projected to win Minnesota primary for his sixth victory of the night, according to… https://t.co/G20LJWAm5s 7 minutes ago

AccuracyInMedia

Accuracy In Media The optimistic headlines and analyses demonstrated the media’s narrative shifting its focus back to Biden, after br… https://t.co/wd0csueQUc 9 minutes ago

AsianJournalCom

Asian Journal RT @ABC7: #SuperTuesday wins in the Democratic primary that ABC News has projected so far: Biden: - Alabama - North Carolina - Tennessee… 9 minutes ago

butterfi_ross

Ross edward butterfield RT @YahooNews: BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Arkansas primary, @AP projects https://t.co/25bfXxLPYr https://t.co/KC9nfoOkPO 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders [Video]Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders

Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out [Video]Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina&apos;s Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid. Conway G. Gittens..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.