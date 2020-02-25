Global  

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs.

Ottawa Senators, 03/03/2020
Crosby collects 800th assist, Penguins top Senators 7-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored and collected his 800th career assist as the Pittsburgh...
Seattle Times - Published


CBCOttawa

CBC Ottawa Crosby collects 800th assist as Penguins snap losing streak by steamrolling Sens https://t.co/6hPfCOrhhX #ottnews… https://t.co/Ewo2kncU9E 22 minutes ago

senstalk_

SENS TALK The Sens snap Pittsburgh's six game losing streak. Game 66-Streak Killers-Ottawa Senators vs Pittsburgh Penguins 2… https://t.co/VkUtSTXmmE 26 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Bryan Rust had a hat trick, and the Penguins ended a season-long six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win against the… https://t.co/Ji1hC50Nec 28 minutes ago

yzerman29

yzerman29 🇨🇦 RT @TSN_Sports: Rust hat trick, Crosby's 800th assist, help Penguins top Sens. MORE: https://t.co/yXnk6Rs4tw https://t.co/THKJHG21G5 38 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Rust hat trick, Crosby's 800th assist, help Penguins top Sens. MORE: https://t.co/yXnk6Rs4tw https://t.co/THKJHG21G5 43 minutes ago

craigpmcconnell

Craig McConnell RT @KDKA: BACK TO BUSINESS: The Pittsburgh Penguins ended a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over Ottawa. https://t.co/ZxRyiNYuKw 47 minutes ago

KDKA

KDKA BACK TO BUSINESS: The Pittsburgh Penguins ended a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over Ottawa. https://t.co/ZxRyiNYuKw 47 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Ottawa Senators @ Pittsburgh Penguins on 2020-03-03: LINK: https://t.co/Spwbe3Wmrg… https://t.co/nh7dFx82z6 51 minutes ago


