U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 9

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 9

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 9

The Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, says two patient deaths that happened last week have now been linked to the coronavirus.
Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 2,981


Iranian MP Dies From Coronavirus Raising Death Toll To 43

An Iranian member of parliament died on Saturday after becoming infected with coronavirus, one of...
U.S. Health Officials: More Than 100 Cases Of Coronavirus Being Monitored, Death Toll Up To 9 [Video]U.S. Health Officials: More Than 100 Cases Of Coronavirus Being Monitored, Death Toll Up To 9

CBS news correspondent Katherine Johnson shares the latest out of Washington, D.C.

Death Toll From The Coronavirus Rises To 6 In The U.S. [Video]Death Toll From The Coronavirus Rises To 6 In The U.S.

All six lived in Washington state, health officials now believe the coronavirus may have been spreading undetected in the area for weeks.

