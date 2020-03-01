U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 9

Daniel RT @TomthunkitsMind: As the death toll rises, the severity of this CoronaOutbreak is becoming apparent. Are you prepared? It will be in you… 2 seconds ago

Rose Ann Barks🆘 RT @oldivory: Coronavirus death toll rises to 9 in Washington state https://t.co/56tmEYSWKw via @CBSNews 1 minute ago

Charlie B RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: United States death toll from coronavirus rises to 8 2 minutes ago

Sumanapala BOT RT @ShafarSham: #CoronaVirusUpdate 3 new coronavirus deaths in Washington state. Coronavirus death toll in the #US rises to 5 with latest… 2 minutes ago

Sumanapala BOT RT @ShafarSham: #CoronaVirusUpdate 3 new coronavirus deaths in Washington state. Coronavirus death toll in the US rises to five with late… 2 minutes ago

Mark Voong RT @business: #Coronavirus latest: -Global cases reach 93,017; death toll over 3,200 -Tokyo Olympics postponement possible, says Japan mini… 3 minutes ago

Xellirk Stock Trading RT @bpolitics: #Coronavirus latest: -Global cases reach 93,017; death toll over 3,200 -Tokyo Olympics postponement possible, says Japan min… 3 minutes ago