First Baptist Church of Gulfport welcomes new facility

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
First Baptist Church of Gulfport is welcoming a new facility today.
First Baptist Church of Gulfport welcomes new facility

March 14th at 2pm.- - first baptist church of gulfpor- is welcoming a new- facility today to create a safe- space for the growing number- of students in the ministry,- the church and mississippi gulf- coast chamber cut a ribbon to - celebrate the new facility.

- f.b.g.

Leadership says the new- building is 6,500 square feet - and - is open and ready for use thank- to construction partners, allre- architectural group and j.

W.

- puckett and company.- ben sticker says this is a- great place for teens to- fellowship.

- - ben sticker associate pastor of- students- and missions, "i'm so grateful for our church family to want t- be apart of what god is - doing here we are just his- laborers.

Any teenagers 7th - through 12 grade that needs a - place to go wants a place to go- there's a place for them here a- - - - first baptist gulfport- the center is officially open - - - - and up for




WXXV25

WXXV 25 First Baptist Church of Gulfport is welcoming a new facility today. https://t.co/0Cqxk8LqFu https://t.co/zFvprRCDJ7 1 hour ago


