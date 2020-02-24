First Baptist Church of Gulfport welcomes new facility

March 14th at 2pm.- - first baptist church of gulfpor- is welcoming a new- facility today to create a safe- space for the growing number- of students in the ministry,- the church and mississippi gulf- coast chamber cut a ribbon to - celebrate the new facility.

- f.b.g.

Leadership says the new- building is 6,500 square feet - and - is open and ready for use thank- to construction partners, allre- architectural group and j.

W.

- puckett and company.- ben sticker says this is a- great place for teens to- fellowship.

- - ben sticker associate pastor of- students- and missions, "i'm so grateful for our church family to want t- be apart of what god is - doing here we are just his- laborers.

Any teenagers 7th - through 12 grade that needs a - place to go wants a place to go- there's a place for them here a- - - - first baptist gulfport- the center is officially open - - - - and up for