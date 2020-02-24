Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Colorado's Democratic Primary

Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Colorado's Democratic Primary

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Colorado's Democratic PrimaryBernie Sanders is projected to win Colorado's Democratic primary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders wins Colorado presidential primary, AP projects

Colorado Democrats and unaffiliated voters voiced their preferences for the Democratic presidential...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •MediaiteIndependent


Marianne Williamson Switches 2020 Support from Andrew Yang to Endorse Bernie Sanders in Fiery Speech

Marianne Williamson Switches 2020 Support from Andrew Yang to Endorse Bernie Sanders in Fiery SpeechMarianne Williamson switches 2020 support from Andrew Yang to endorse Bernie Sanders, who she also...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Citywide45

Richard Louis RT @NewsHour: More: Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Democratic primary in Colorado. https://t.co/OZ4q2V7MH4 3 seconds ago

gkrad9

Greg #ClimateChangeIsReal #PowerOfKindness RT @NPR: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Colorado primary, according to the AP. #SuperTuesdayResults https://t.co/RIBqTY4A… 10 seconds ago

martybeetsphoto

Marty Beets RT @QuickTake: JUST IN: Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Colorado Democratic primary, the AP reported #SuperTuesdayResults https://t.… 21 seconds ago

chicagoredd45

Malcolm Rashad English 🌹 (Chicago Redd) RT @derekdwatson: Colorado Democratic Primary results are in and the projected winner is Senator Bernie Sanders. #SuperTuesday #SuperTuesd… 1 minute ago

mollycrabapple

Molly Crabapple🇵🇷 RT @nprpolitics: #BREAKING: Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Colorado primary, according to the AP. https://t.co/70kZbbUJh2 https://t… 2 minutes ago

BWolmers

Wolmers B Sociology RT @KevzPolitics: #BREAKING - Bernie Sanders is projected to win California Democratic Primary - the most delegate-rich state in the US. S… 5 minutes ago

josh_mumbrue

Josh Mumbrue *10:15 PM CT* Joe Biden is projected to win in Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklaho… https://t.co/kU394LVsUl 5 minutes ago

BWolmers

Wolmers B Sociology RT @KevzPolitics: #BREAKING - Bernie Sanders is projected to win Utah Democratic Primary SUPER TUESDAY TALLY: BIDEN - Virginia, North Caro… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders speaks in Vermont after winning Colorado [Video]Bernie Sanders speaks in Vermont after winning Colorado

Bernie Sanders says he still believes he will win the Democratic nomination after winning Vermont, Colorado and Utah on Super Tuesday, with several races still outstanding.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:21Published

Bernie Sanders Leads Texas, Joe Biden A Close Second [Video]Bernie Sanders Leads Texas, Joe Biden A Close Second

There are 228 delegates at stake in Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.