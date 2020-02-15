Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vulnerable Homeless Population Face Great Risk From Coronavirus Outbreak

Vulnerable Homeless Population Face Great Risk From Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Vulnerable Homeless Population Face Great Risk From Coronavirus Outbreak

Vulnerable Homeless Population Face Great Risk From Coronavirus Outbreak

John Ramos reports on how quick and devastating a coronavirus outbreak would be in a Bay Area homeless encampment (3-3-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tcb1270

Thomas Charles Blair RT @kryptokoi: #CoronaOutbreak #Covid_19 #SuperSpreaders Vulnerable Homeless Population Face Great Risk From Coronavirus Outbreak https://… 46 minutes ago

kryptokoi

🗽🇺🇸 Cowdog 🇺🇸🗽 #CoronaOutbreak #Covid_19 #SuperSpreaders Vulnerable Homeless Population Face Great Risk From Coronavirus Outbreak… https://t.co/KXnsXDZdZN 51 minutes ago

MUSTAKEEN1

MUSTAKEEN Vulnerable Homeless Population Face Great Risk From Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/YzqlFWnYHp 51 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Vulnerable Homeless Population Face Great Risk From Coronavirus Outbreak… https://t.co/TPa5erGA0D 1 hour ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Vulnerable #homeless population face great risk from #coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/Y11CMTHdV7 https://t.co/2aYR3QSjX7 1 hour ago

emjmccarty

Emily McCarty RT @KromanDavid: The homeless community may face some of the greatest risks of the coronavirus, as the population ages rapidly and struggle… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Homeless look for heat as temperatures drop overnight [Video]Homeless look for heat as temperatures drop overnight

As temperatures drop into the 20s or even lower across Tennessee, the most vulnerable of the population risk death exposed to the elements.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.