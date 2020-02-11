Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hamilton County Mayor in Nashville as tornadoes swept through

Hamilton County Mayor in Nashville as tornadoes swept through

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Hamilton County Mayor in Nashville as tornadoes swept throughHamilton County Mayor in Nashville as tornadoes swept through
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hamilton County Mayor in Nashville as tornadoes swept through

Mayor jim coppinger was in nashville when the tornado struck.

He was in a hotel downtown for a business trip and about two miles away from the tornado.

> "i was actually awakened in the middle of the night by what i thought was an amber alert, but it was a weather alert and then almost immediately it came over the intercom system in the hotel and asked us to report to the lobby that there was a tornado warning."

What



Recent related news from verified sources

Tornado hits downtown Nashville, killing at least seven in Tennessee

Tornado hits downtown Nashville, killing at least seven in TennesseeNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor calls for change after tornado sirens silent last week in Lawrence County [Video]Mayor calls for change after tornado sirens silent last week in Lawrence County

When two tornadoes touched down last week in Lawrence County, many people were caught off guard because they say no tornado sirens went off.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.