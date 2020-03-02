Global  

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Third Presumptive Positive Case Coronavirus In Florida

CBS4's Ty Russell reports from Miami International Airport where several travelers were seen wearing masks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Third Presumptive Positive Case Coronavirus In Florida

CBS4's Ty Russell reports from Miami International Airport where several travelers were seen wearing masks.
Third Presumptive Positive Case Of Coronavirus In Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has confirmed a third presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Florida.
cbs4.com - Published

Two people diagnosed with coronavirus in Florida; 150 being tested

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive”...
bizjournals - Published


IndiaJenkins1

India Jenkins RT @CarlosNBC6: My 6pm report: Third ‘presumptive positive’ case in FL, NY case with poss. link to Miami, and local hospitals clarify how t… 4 hours ago

CarlosNBC6

Carlos Suarez My 6pm report: Third ‘presumptive positive’ case in FL, NY case with poss. link to Miami, and local hospitals clari… https://t.co/aKD0NqSXeb 4 hours ago

Cecil3695Cecil

Cecil Choate RT @Breaking911: A day after two people became the first in Florida to test positive for coronavirus, a third person in the state has teste… 4 hours ago

pinklionheart

ℰ𝑟𝑖𝑛 🌺🦋🌺 RT @MiamiHerald: BREAKING: A third case of novel coronavirus has been found in Florida when the sister of a Hillsborough County woman who a… 6 hours ago

fdjordanjr

jack jordan RT @LeChatNoire4: Third coronavirus case Florida a 20-year-old woman’s sister has tested “presumptive positive,” meaning the U.S. Centers f… 6 hours ago

RebeccaABC7

Rebecca Fernandez RT @mysuncoast: There are 16 others with pending test results and 247 people are being monitored https://t.co/fLf0RaNjBt 9 hours ago


Stores running out of supplies due t Coronavirus fears [Video]Stores running out of supplies due t Coronavirus fears

Stores running out of supplies due t Coronavirus fears

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:10Published

Colorado 'prepared as possible' for coronavirus, Polis says, as state ramps up emergency plans [Video]Colorado 'prepared as possible' for coronavirus, Polis says, as state ramps up emergency plans

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday said Colorado is "prepared as possible" for the coronavirus and is ramping up its emergency response efforts, though positive tests of the virus have been confirmed in the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:27Published

