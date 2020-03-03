Global  

Vice President Announces CDC Broadening Coronavirus Testing

Vice President Announces CDC Broadening Coronavirus Testing

Vice President Announces CDC Broadening Coronavirus Testing

Vice President Mike Pence announced the CDC is expanding who can be tested for coronavirus.

According to Politico, the Trump administration is looking to detect cases that may have been missed because of delayed testing.

Pence said “any American can get tested” if a doctor suspects they may have the virus.

He said people no longer need to show specific symptoms to get tested as well.
