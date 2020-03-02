March Madness coronavirus pkg

Traveling with a woman.

As kentucky and other teams get ready for march madness...they may have an unexpected opponent....the coronavirus because of it...one organization is calling on the ncaa to not allow fans into games.

Abc 36's monica harkins got reaction from solid blue fans to that idea at tonight's u-k game at rupp arena.

### "basketball play...fans cheering loud.."

And the solid blue fans go crazy.

"any night there's a basketball game here at rupp arena if you're driving around lexington you'll see thousands of fans headed inside to catch the game."

But what if...fans weren't allowed to go and support their team during march madness because of the coronavirus?

"nahhhh" elizabeth hunter and grace florence are season ticket holders and die hard solid blue fans.

They say watching a game on tv doesn't compare.

"the audience can make a big differenc oe between seeing it there and seeing it at home/" monday the ncaa announced it created a covid 19 advisory panel to help guide the organization.

This after the national college players association called on the ncaa to keep fans from the games.

Hunter says she'll continue going to games...but would reevaluate if the virus hits close to home.

"it's not close to us right now.

That may change in three days.

But at the moment it's not in kentucky.

.

"i'm not going to worry about it.

I could get hit going across the street."

When we asked the players...nate sestina says for him he tries to focus on an empty arena regardless.

"empty gym that's how i try to think when i play.

Play with an empty gym shoot with an empty gym i don't think it would effect me too much because i try not to feed into it."

For now...he's still going to have to try and drown out the cheers....and for solid blue fans they hope they don't have to yell at their tv's..because where's the fun in that?

In lexington monica harkins abc 36 news.

