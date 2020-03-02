Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > March Madness coronavirus pkg

March Madness coronavirus pkg

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
March Madness coronavirus pkgMarch Madness coronavirus pkg
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

March Madness coronavirus pkg

Traveling with a woman.

As kentucky and other teams get ready for march madness...they may have an unexpected opponent....the coronavirus because of it...one organization is calling on the ncaa to not allow fans into games.

Abc 36's monica harkins got reaction from solid blue fans to that idea at tonight's u-k game at rupp arena.

### "basketball play...fans cheering loud.."

And the solid blue fans go crazy.

"any night there's a basketball game here at rupp arena if you're driving around lexington you'll see thousands of fans headed inside to catch the game."

But what if...fans weren't allowed to go and support their team during march madness because of the coronavirus?

"nahhhh" elizabeth hunter and grace florence are season ticket holders and die hard solid blue fans.

They say watching a game on tv doesn't compare.

"the audience can make a big differenc oe between seeing it there and seeing it at home/" monday the ncaa announced it created a covid 19 advisory panel to help guide the organization.

This after the national college players association called on the ncaa to keep fans from the games.

Hunter says she'll continue going to games...but would reevaluate if the virus hits close to home.

"it's not close to us right now.

That may change in three days.

But at the moment it's not in kentucky.

.

"i'm not going to worry about it.

I could get hit going across the street."

When we asked the players...nate sestina says for him he tries to focus on an empty arena regardless.

"empty gym that's how i try to think when i play.

Play with an empty gym shoot with an empty gym i don't think it would effect me too much because i try not to feed into it."

For now...he's still going to have to try and drown out the cheers....and for solid blue fans they hope they don't have to yell at their tv's..because where's the fun in that?

In lexington monica harkins abc 36 news.

### the final



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: US college basketball makes contingency plans for March Madness in case of outbreak

If coronavirus forces the cancellation of the NCAA's basketball tournaments, the organisation has...
Independent - Published

National College Players Association Wants March Madness Games Played In Empty Stadiums Because Of The Coronavirus

What should happen?
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FaeryQuene

✞MysticalMargaret💖💖💖❄🌬🌨☮♡✪❄💖💖💖 RT @eru345: @ISU_Figure https://t.co/qi9WHGG2SK The NBA is being discussed ,no fans in the stands. What will ISU do? 2 minutes ago

YolandeMarie2

Dust2Gold⛪️ 🏈🏒 ⚾️💃🏽✝ RT @joefav: The #NCAA is examining options including the possibility of holding games without fans, as coronavirus continues to spread acro… 17 minutes ago

BooneGibbs1

Boone Gibbs If March Madness gets canceled due to Coronavirus I swear to god I will riot in the streets. I would rather every p… https://t.co/zdHBRC1TdK 38 minutes ago

joefav

Joe Favorito The #NCAA is examining options including the possibility of holding games without fans, as coronavirus continues to… https://t.co/Kc0qWQbf2X 40 minutes ago

MyBostonNews

My Boston News RT @7News: March Madness games could be played in empty arenas because of coronavirus fears https://t.co/PpJqUhlPsx #7News 52 minutes ago

symbiomics

ML Friesen @GovInslee "College basketball players in the U.S. want to hold this year's March Madness tournament in empty stadi… https://t.co/qV9fWmszJT 1 hour ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH March Madness games could be played in empty arenas because of coronavirus fears https://t.co/PpJqUhlPsx #7News 1 hour ago

LibraryRaya

Raya Samet I’m having a week of true March Madness mostly because I have taken on a lot and work and a super lot outside of wo… https://t.co/YlffO401wt 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

March Madness, Wrestlemania events moving forward as Coronavirus hits Tampa Bay [Video]March Madness, Wrestlemania events moving forward as Coronavirus hits Tampa Bay

March Madness, Wrestlemania events moving forward as Coronavirus hits Tampa Bay

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.