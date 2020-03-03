Beth Van Duyne Leads GOP Primary For Texas' 24th Congressional District 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:18s - Published Beth Van Duyne Leads GOP Primary For Texas' 24th Congressional District Van Duyne was Mayor of Irving from 2011 to 2017 before going to work for the Trump Administration.

