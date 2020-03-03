Global  

Coronavirus Update: Westchester County Man Tests Positive, Hundreds Told To Self-Quarantine

Coronavirus Update: Westchester County Man Tests Positive, Hundreds Told To Self-Quarantine

Coronavirus Update: Westchester County Man Tests Positive, Hundreds Told To Self-Quarantine

Hundreds of people who may have been exposed to coronavirus in New York are being told to self-quarantine.

It comes as a second person in New York has tested positive for the virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Hamilton County health officials update, explain local COVID-19 preparations [Video]Hamilton County health officials update, explain local COVID-19 preparations

Health officials gave advice on how to react to COVID-19 and how to stay prepared, in case the virus ever makes its way to the Tri-State. At this point, there haven't been any confirmed cases anywhere..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:28Published

Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Of People Ordered To Self-Quarantine After Westchester County Man Tests Positive [Video]Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Of People Ordered To Self-Quarantine After Westchester County Man Tests Positive

At the direction of New York State, the Westchester County Health Department is ordering an estimated 600 people to self-quarantine after a second person in our area tests positive for coronavirus;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:29Published

