Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Starts Off Strong For Former Vice President Joe Biden

Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Starts Off Strong For Former Vice President Joe Biden

Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Starts Off Strong For Former Vice President Joe Biden

So far, Super Tuesday has been a strong night for former Vice President Joe Biden; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Joe Biden jumps out of the blocks with crucial Super Tuesday victories

Former vice president Joe Biden has scored impressive victories in the important Super Tuesday states...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


Klobuchar, Buttigieg to join Biden on stage on Super Tuesday eve

Former Vice President Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday with the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News



Tight Race In Texas For Former VP Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders [Video]Tight Race In Texas For Former VP Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders

Of all 14 Super Tuesday states, Texas is the closest race for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:33Published

Protesters Rush Stage at Biden Rally in California [Video]Protesters Rush Stage at Biden Rally in California

Dairy industry protesters stormed the stage during Former Vice President Joe Biden`s victory speech in Baldwin Hills on Super Tuesday.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:34Published

