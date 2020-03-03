Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Starts Off Strong For Former Vice President Joe Biden

M2Seattle @Crimsoncatt @howardfineman @randypcox @JoeBiden @BernieSanders @realDonaldTrump Democrats will never let that happ… https://t.co/ku1ZROM21m 1 hour ago

Lab0mba Gotta love how a few influential democrats will just drop their whole presidential campaign right before Super Tues… https://t.co/N2x9R6tqfU 3 hours ago

Ochid hope RT @7NewsBrisbane: Democratic presidential candidate @JoeBiden has taken his campaign to California in a bid to beat front-runner @BernieSa… 3 hours ago

7NEWS Melbourne Democratic presidential candidate @JoeBiden has taken his campaign to California in a bid to beat front-runner… https://t.co/Q4JqCejFBX 3 hours ago

7NEWS Sydney Democratic presidential candidate @JoeBiden has taken his campaign to California in a bid to beat front-runner… https://t.co/WIPsBOWofc 3 hours ago

7NEWS Perth Democratic presidential candidate @JoeBiden has taken his campaign to California in a bid to beat front-runner… https://t.co/q5r9EdLJxC 3 hours ago

7NEWS Australia Democratic presidential candidate @JoeBiden has taken his campaign to California in a bid to beat front-runner… https://t.co/hPInK2Q0Nf 3 hours ago