Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Girl Scouts Of Eastern Pennsylvania Celebrate Women Community Leaders

Girl Scouts Of Eastern Pennsylvania Celebrate Women Community Leaders

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Girl Scouts Of Eastern Pennsylvania Celebrate Women Community LeadersGirl Scouts hold the annual Take The Lead Awards Program In Center City.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Girl Scouts Of Eastern Pennsylvania Celebrate Women Community Leaders

FORMER VICE-PRESIDENT HAS TAKENTONIGHT.STAY WITH EYEWITNESS NEWS ANDCBSPHILLY.COM FOR THE LATESTELECTION RESULTS.WELL THE GIRL SCOUTS OFEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA ARECELEBRATING DISTINGUISHED WOMENWHO ARE LEADERS IN THECOMMUNITY.EYEWITNESS NEWS AT THE CRYSTALTEA ROOM FOR THE ANNUAL TAKE THELEAD AWARDS PROGRAM.THE ANNUAL EVENT IS PLANNED BYGIRL SCOUTS FROM LOCAL HIGH




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

girl scouts 2.28.20 [Video]girl scouts 2.28.20

girl scouts 2.28.20

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Wake Up Call from Framingham Girl Scouts [Video]Wake Up Call from Framingham Girl Scouts

Friday's Wake Up Call comes from the Girl Scouts in Framingham.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.