Crews working to restore power in Nashville

Street where crews are here working to help restore power.

As of the last update from the nashville office of emergency management - more than 42 thousand nashville electric service customers are without power.

But it's not just crews - locals say volunteers are pouring in.

There are shelters in the area that are open tonight for people who need them.

We are expecting an update from the nashville office of emergency management tomorrow at 10:30 in the morning.

Live in nashville sophia borrelli waay 31 news tonight, we're hearing from people who lost everything