Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Crews working to restore power in Nashville

Crews working to restore power in Nashville

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Crews working to restore power in Nashville

Crews working to restore power in Nashville

More than 42 thousand Nashville Electric Service customers are without power after Tuesday's tornado
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Crews working to restore power in Nashville

Street where crews are here working to help restore power.

As of the last update from the nashville office of emergency management - more than 42 thousand nashville electric service customers are without power.

But it's not just crews - locals say volunteers are pouring in.

There are shelters in the area that are open tonight for people who need them.

We are expecting an update from the nashville office of emergency management tomorrow at 10:30 in the morning.

Live in nashville sophia borrelli waay 31 news tonight, we're hearing from people who lost everything




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WyndeWhite

Wynde White RT @MyAllergyENT: Both offices closed tomorrow, crews working to restore power for each building but it will take time. We will update in t… 1 hour ago

MTSophiedog

Kristi Freel RT @NESpower: If you see a downed wire, stay away and call 911. We're working as quickly as possible to assess damage and restore power. Sa… 1 hour ago

AJ_KYi

AJ KYi RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: Power outage reported at #LAX. Airport officials say that crews are currently assessing the impact and working to res… 2 hours ago

NESpower

Nashville Electric @xocassidyrose @sizzawhiz Hi Cassidy. Thank you for reaching out! There are several outages across our system, but… https://t.co/lhDe63iTfk 2 hours ago

SewickleyHerald

Sewickley Herald RT @TribLIVE: Duquesne Light crews were working to restore power to several Allegheny County communities, including Greentree, Monroeville,… 2 hours ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com Duquesne Light crews were working to restore power to several Allegheny County communities, including Greentree, Mo… https://t.co/KOllyM9jI8 2 hours ago

MaL520_

Mitchell Austin RT @AltecInc: Our thoughts are with those affected by last night's tornadoes in Tennessee. To the crews already working to clear the roads… 2 hours ago

NESpower

Nashville Electric @sizzawhiz Hi Karen. Unfortunately, there are many factors involved in restoration that could either speed up or de… https://t.co/R938oa5AAW 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.