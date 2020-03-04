Alabama votes on Super Tuesday

Ballots to be counted in the race for the white house.

We know president trump is the winner of the g-o-p primary in alabama.

That was never a doubt.

It's the democratic race we want to look at.

And here are the latest numbers.

Percent of precints reporting... joe biden is the winner of the alabama primary.

That call came early.

((adlib)) now we move to our big board when it comes to the super tuesday states.

What you're seeing here is every state and if there's a winner in any of them ((adlib)) a race of major interest in alabama is the g-o-p primary for the u-s senate.

Looks like we'll have a runoff in three weeks to decide who will face democratic incumbent doug jones in november.

((adlib)) finally, let's look at alabama amendment one.

This, if passed, would change the state school board from elected to appointed.

Republican governor kay ivey is for it.

The state g-o-p against it.

((adlib)) look for more later this half hour.

Craig ford, w-t-v-a nine news.

