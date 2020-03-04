Global  

New ISU Logo

New ISU LogoSycamores unveil new athletic logo
Amani brown's big game... it was an historic day for the indiana state athletic department, you see behind me the reason why...... the school has changed their athletic logo.....here it is..... their replacing their old logo used for the last 32 years.... this is part of the new isu athletic branding package.... the sycamore men's and women's basketball teams will debut the new logo this week on their warm up shirts.... the athletic department felt their old logo became outdated and was not cost effective.... &lt;there is a new generation of students that are out there.

I was a child in the 70's.

Current sign is one of the 80's and 90's.

Time to update one for the millenium generation.

Word i get is crisp and clean.

Able to be reproduce more easily.

From a merchandise standpoint help us sell more




