FGCU students forced to quarantine after returning from abroad

RETRACING THE STEPS OF A NEWYORKER WHO IS LIKELY INFECTED..AND RECENTLY VISITED FLORIDA.FROM SINGING ON THEIR SPRINGBREAK IN ITALY ..

TO BEING TOLD"DON’T COME BACK TO CAMPUS NEXTWEEK."A CHROIR GROUP AT FGCU ..

ON THESCHOOLS’ SPRING BREAK THISWEEK..

GOT MESSED CONCERNS OVERTHE CORONAVIRUS.FOX 4’S MIANA MASSEY ON CAMPUSIN ESTERO ..WITH THE LATESTDEVELOPMENTS..THE CAMPUS IS MOSTLY QUIET HERETONIGHT..SINCE SO MANY STUDENTSARE GONE FOR SPRING BREAK.

AND AGOOD NUMBER OF THEM AREOVERSEAS.THAT INCLUDES THE SCHOOL’SCHAMBER CHOIR.

THEY’RE IN ITALYTO PERFORM.

BUT NOW THEY’RECOMING HOME EARLY.

AND EVEN WHENTHEY GET BACK HERE..THEY WON’TBE ALLOWED HERE ON CAMPUS RIGHTAWAY.PKG(TRACK)THE SCHOOL RELEASED A STATEMENTABOUT STUDENTS RETURNING FROMITALY AND OTHER 4 OTHERCOUNTRIES ON A SHORT LISTCONSIDERED AT RISK.

IT SAYSQUOTE.."anyone who is overseas in anyof those 5 countries will haveto upon arrival into the unitedstates self qruatinine for 14days and they are not allowedback on our campus"(TRACK)THAT APPLIES TO STUDENTS WHOHAVE TRAVELED TO ITALY, CHINA,IRAN, SOUTH KOREA, AND JAPANThe school says MOST WILL STAYWITH FAMILY IN FLORIDA, ANDCOMPLETE ASSIGNMENTS ONLINE.

IASKED A MUSIC STUDENTS WHAT HETHINKS ABOUT HOW ALL THIS ISBEING HANDLED."the university is just tryingto look out for us" MATTHEWVIGAL// MUSIC STUDENT(TRACK)CONCERNS ABOUT THE VIRUS HAVEFORCED THE SCHOOL’S CHAMBERCHOIR TO CANCEL REMAININGPERFORMANCES IN ITALY ANDSCRAMBLE TO BOOK FLIGHTS BACK TOTHE STATES.

WHEN I TALKED ONESTUDENT ABOUT IT, HE WONDEREDIF THE CHOIR SHOULD’VE EVEN GONEIN THE FIRST PLACE."they definitely should havethought more ahead know thatthis was a huge problem anddilema"TYLER SCHMACH// STUDENT(TRACK)AN INTERNATIONAL STUDENT ATFGCU SAYS IT’S BETTER TO BE SAFETHAN SORRY - AND POINTS OUT THECHOIR CAN ALWAYS GO BACK AFTERTHE THREAT HAS PASSED."no one wants to get sick so itsbetter to get some precautions"MIGUEL MONT ALBAN//INTERNATIONAL STUDENT<<BUTTED