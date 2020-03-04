Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his success from South Carolina on Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday offers nearly one-third of the total number of delegates needed to win the party’s nomination.

According to Reuters, Biden is set to win Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

Biden received a boost of supporters with endorsement from Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who both dropped out of the race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

Resurgent Joe Biden scores big Super Tuesday wins

Joe Biden sweeps to victory across the US on Super Tuesday, mounting a dramatic offensive against...
USATODAY.com - Published

A Biden boom and a Bloomberg bust: What the early Super Tuesday returns suggest

With the dramatic winnowing of the Democratic presidential field, the 14 nominating contests held on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Young Colorado Voters Engage In Colorado's Primary & Super Tuesday [Video]Young Colorado Voters Engage In Colorado's Primary & Super Tuesday

As Coloradans watched Super Tuesday coverage on CBS to see who would win delegates for the presidential election, a group of college students gathered to share their thoughts on who should represent..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:19Published

Mike Bloomberg Snags First Win in American Samoa [Video]Mike Bloomberg Snags First Win in American Samoa

Mike Bloomberg Snags First Win in American Samoa On Super Tuesday, presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg officially won the first contest of his presidential campaign. With 49.9 percent of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.