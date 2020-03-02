Voters approve funding for NIACC

Folks in north iowa are making decisions too.

Voters in 11 counties had their say on the north iowa area community college's bond refferendum.

The 15 million dollar bond will be used for a variety of new initiatives and repairs.

Unofficial results show voters are passing the college's bond efforts á with 77ápercent approval.

Niacc sophomore morgan schlichting says many parts of the campus need this money, especially the since i'm usually in the auditorium all the time, hence the music major thing, i feel like the auditorium seats really do need some fixing.

I think that's the one thing that really stands out to me the most.

This is the first time in the college's history they have put a bond issue out to the voters./// voters also took to the polls to decide how mason city schools will spend a state education fund.

The referendum á at last check á passed with 79á percent "yes" votes.

Funds will be spent on infrastructur e.

And information technology á for the purpose of accessing broadband á as well as tightening school safety and security.

One of the major projects á will be constructing a fieldhouse attached to the high school offering a pool, gym and locker rooms. another question on today's special election ballot... whether or not to approve up to 18 million dollars for a new wellness center in clear lake á along with improvements now á the measure looks like it's going to pass with 69á percent.///