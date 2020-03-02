Hamilton County health officials update, explain local COVID-19 preparations

Health officials gave advice on how to react to COVID-19 and how to stay prepared, in case the virus ever makes its way to the Tri-State.

At this point, there haven't been any confirmed cases anywhere in the states of Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

As of 2:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health had tested 7 people in the state for the virus, and one person is still considered under investigation.