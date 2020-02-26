Tupelo city leaders push to pay the homeless

Job without a permanent address can be difficult... which is why its hard for the homeless to find consistent pay and make their way back into society, but tupelo city leaders are trying to change that... "the opportunity to go from the streets to public housing."

Mayor jason shelton and other city officials gathered today to discuss new and current initiatives coming to the city, including the new efforts to keep tupelo beautiful... by partnering with the tupelo municipal court and tupelo homeless task force, the city is offering those in need the opportunity to pick up litter for pay... "even though it's a litter program it's skill building.

They're going to have a supervisor, they're going to have to keep up with their hours, they're going to have a schedule to keep."

In addition, those who participate will also be given the opportunity to work off court fines.

"it's just a win win."

((stand up)) and if this idea becomes a reality in tupleo, one man's trash can become another man's treasure "it's a little bit up in the air right now of the exact amount per hour the recommendation was nine."

This opportunity does not just apply to the homeless, hannah maharrey with the homeless task force said those interested can contact the city to participate... however, they are also personally going out to find those who need help... "we actually go into the streets like wherever someone is staying whether it be at a shelter, an encampment, or under a bridge...we're physically going to go to that individual and create that relationship."

The program is expected to last about six months once it gets started... right now there has not been a start date released but if interested you can call city hal for more information.

Reporting lice in tupelo erin wilson wtva news still ahead on wtva nine