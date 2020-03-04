Large crowd looking for details on issues at Bloomberg rally 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:35s - Published Large crowd looking for details on issues at Bloomberg rally It's a packed house at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Multiple people like former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn spoke about Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. 0

